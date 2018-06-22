Fisherman stuck on Willapa rocks saved by Coast Guard

Three fishermen stranded on rocks in Willapa Bay when the tide came in were rescued by the Coast Guard.

In a release, the Coast Guard tells KXRO that a helicopter and aircrew from Air Station Astoria came to the aid of the fisherman who were stuck in the middle of Willapa Bay.

Pacific County dispatch were called after the fishermen said that they became stranded on the rocks when the tide came in, but were in danger of being washed off.

A PAcific County Sheriff’s deputy was on scene but could not reach them and the helicopter and a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor were sent to the scene. .

The fishermen were dropped off on the beach with no reported injuries or medical concerns.

We have video of the rescue at KXRO.com