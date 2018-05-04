Fisheries classes return to Grays Harbor College

The Grays Harbor College announced that after several years without Fisheries courses, they will re-introduce three college-level classes for Fall Quarter.

These new classes include Fish Biology (FISH215), Chemical Field Methods (FISH220), and/or Advanced Aquaculture (FISH220).

Students enrolling in these classes will learn skills for a career in fisheries, and the classes are able to transfer to complete a bachelor degree or continue on for a graduate degree in research.

The classes have been absent on the scheduled since 2015, although in that time GHC Biology Instructor Dr. Amanda Gunn has evolved the Fish Lab on the GHC campus into a volunteer-based community program with hundreds of students, faculty, staff, and community members raising 5,000 coho and 10,000 chum from eggs each year.

As Dr. Gunn comments, “Over the past three years, the GHC Fish Lab volunteer core has grown from just three people to several hundred participants this year. While our regular Fish Lab program will absolutely continue, addition of these new courses will allow me to dive deeper into the literature, research, and procedures for students who want to know even more.”

Dr. Gunn says that the new courses are part of a collaborative relationship with the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

GHC is currently working with UHH to develop direct transfer pathways for students interested in pursuing a Bachelors in Aquaculture or Marine Science.

GHC students accepted to UHH can apply for in-state tuition, making it a cost-effective option to attend a highly ranked public university while traveling and experiencing new cultures.

“Grays Harbor College is the only college on the Washington coast,” notes GHC Vice President for Instruction Dr. Emily Lardner. “One of our core values at the College is respect for the environment, and another providing excellent educational programs and pathways. Reviving these three Fisheries courses reflects both values.”

The college shared comments from two current GHC students who have volunteered at the Fish Lab and are looking forward to the new offerings.

“Volunteering at the Fish Lab has had such a positive impact on my life. It has helped build my confidence in knowing I belong in STEM fields,” remarks Lauren Thompson.

Her sister, Maddie Thompson adds, “The addition of the FISH courses adds another layer to my experience with the Fish Lab. Having these courses now available is a huge step forward, not only for myself but for anyone interested in fish science or marine biology. The FISH courses are a perfect way to get started in fisheries. I look forward to the program coming back to life and I am glad I get to be a part of it.”

Contact the GHC Welcome Center (360) 538-4026 now to enroll in the Fisheries courses and all other offerings for Summer and Fall Quarters.

More information about enrolling in these classes is available at the GHC Welcome Center or on the College website, ghc.edu/admissions.