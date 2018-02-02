Fish and Wildlife Commission to hear public comments on Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay salmon fisheries

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will invite public comments on the management of Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay salmon fisheries over the past year during a public meeting Feb. 8-10 in Olympia.

The commission, a citizen panel appointed by the governor to set policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, will convene in Room 172 of the Natural Resources Building at 1111 Washington St. SE in Olympia.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 and at 8:30 a.m. the following two days.

At the meeting, state fishery managers will provide an overview of last year’s salmon fisheries in Grays Harbor, including an assessment of harvest levels and conformance with conservation objectives.

They will also seek clarification on the commission’s priorities for recreational and commercial salmon-fishing opportunities in Willapa Bay.

Other issues scheduled for discussion and public comment at the meeting include a proposal to clarify the limits on keeping salmon for personal use during an open commercial fishery, mineral prospecting and the protection of sea life, and a proposal to require LED lights on nets used by vessels in the commercial ocean trawl fishery for pink shrimp.

An agenda for the meeting is available at http://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/