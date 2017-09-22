First test samples good for clam digs

The first recreational razor clam opener remains tentative as marine toxin tests are completed and the first round of test samples show acceptable levels for a clam dig.

The samples were all collected on Monday and were announced yesterday as the WDFW says that all of the beaches returned with below actionable numbers.

They say that this is the first of two rounds of razor clam samples required by the department of health before any recreational razor clam opener.

The second and final round of sampling is scheduled for September 25 with results by September 28.

Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level.

For domoic acid, which has been the cause of closures in recent years, the samples must return under 20 parts per million on both of the two required sample collections.

In the first round the highest parts per million for domoic acid of 12 was found on areas of Twin Harbors and Copalis.

The WDFW says that the first dig is tentatively scheduled for October 6th and 7th on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks.

Action levels: 20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP

Long Beach Area E (north):

· domoic acid = 6 ppm

· PSP = <38 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Long Beach Area OY (middle):

· domoic acid = 8 ppm

· PSP = 45 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Long Beach Area XA (middle):

· domoic acid = 5 ppm

· PSP = 41 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Long Beach Area A (south):

· domoic acid = 8 ppm

· PSP = 39 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Twin Harbors Area XH (north):

· domoic acid = 6 ppm

· PSP = 45 ug/100g

· DSP = <1 ug/100g

Twin Harbors Area CL (middle):

· domoic acid = 10 ppm

· PSP = 46 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Twin Harbors Area G (south):

· domoic acid = 12 ppm

· PSP = 44 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

·

Copalis Area GS (north)

· domoic acid = 9 ppm

· PSP = <38 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Copalis Area XL (middle)

· domoic acid = 10 ppm

· PSP = 40 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Copalis Area K (south)

· domoic acid = 12 ppm

· PSP = 41 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Mocrocks Area MP (north)

· domoic acid = 7 ppm

· PSP = <38 ug/100g

· DSP = none detected

Mocrocks Area CP (middle)

· domoic acid = 4 ppm

· PSP = <38 ug/100g