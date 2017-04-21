First person in Aberdeen Community Court set to graduate May 1

In a release from Judge Susan Solan, she says that the program within the Aberdeen Municipal Court will see their first graduate since the program launched on February 27, 2017.

The Community Court was launched as “a problem-solving court aimed at reducing crime, recidivism, and incarceration costs by linking defendants with social services and community restitution”.

In the release, the Judge says that the program is modeled after one built in New York City in 1993 that is meant to address problems such as “homelessness, hunger, unemployment, mental illness, and substance use” and connect those people to social services before they lead to other issues within the judicial system.

Recommended in Aberdeen in April 2016, the program is similar but different than the Grays Harbor County diversion program for first-time felony offenders, as well as the proposed GH drug court for repeat felony offenders.

“The Aberdeen Community Court supports these efforts and fills a gap by addressing the social services needs of misdemeanants who would not be addressed by the county’s other therapeutic courts. “

If they successfully complete the program, their charges may be dismissed or reduced.

The program features anyone participating to complete a community service program after their entry. components of the Aberdeen Community Court include a Judicial Coordinator, a social services entry event, and a community service program. According to Judge Solan, these participants perform cleanup projects for the city.

Community Court is held every Monday afternoon at 2:30 and is open to the public.

The first participant is scheduled to graduate on May 1, 2017.