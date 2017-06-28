Fireworks sales start today, and residents are urged to be aware of laws

Fireworks sales have begun in Grays Harbor today, and residents are allowed to light them off in certain areas starting today.

Consumer firework sales across Washington will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 28, and continue until 9:00 p.m. on July 5.

State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc reminds residents to “know the laws before purchasing and discharging fireworks,” and “only purchase legal fireworks.”

LeBlanc urges citizens to use caution in purchasing fireworks, and to remember the 3 B’s of firework safety.

• Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

• Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

• Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

This year 867 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued across the state.

Many cities have restricted fireworks or issued bans altogether.

This makes possession or discharge of any fireworks illegal within their city limits.

The Washington State Patrol asks residents to use safety measures when they are around a display, and to only purchase legal consumer fireworks.

In the majority of Washington, legal fireworks are limited, while tribal land operate on federal fireworks regulations. Any fireworks purchased from tribal land are only legal to possess and discharge while on that tribal land.

Possession of illegal explosive devices, including altered legal fireworks, is a felony and you could face state and federal felony charges.

State Legal Fireworks

Novelty and Smoke Items

Sparklers and Spinners

Multi Aerials

Helicopters

Cones and Fountains

Wheels

Roman Candles

Reloadable Mortars (1 ¾” or smaller)

Legal Only on Tribal Lands

Firecrackers and Chasers

Bottle Rockets

Missiles and Rockets

Illegal Explosive Devices

M-80’s or Larger

Cherry Bombs

Tennis Ball Bombs

Legal Fireworks that are Altered

Within Washington, an illegal fireworks violation of owning, transporting, or discharging could mean a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor.

Fireworks Restrictions

County/City Ban or Restricted Discharge Period

RCW 70.77.395 states Fireworks may be used and discharged on the following dates and times unless the local jurisdiction has a restriction.

Jurisdictions with NO restrictions may use & discharge fireworks from:

June 28th noon to 11pm June 29th—July 3rd 9am to 11pm July 4th 9am to midnight July 5th 9am to 11pm

Fireworks Restrictions in the following cities:

Grays Harbor City Allowed Discharge Dates Allowed Discharge Times Aberdeen July 4th 9am to midnight Cosmopolis July 4th 9am to midnight Elma June 28 to July 4 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Hoquiam July 3rd & 4th 9am to midnight McCleary June 28 to July 4 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Montesano June 28 to July 4 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Oakville June 28 to July 4 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Ocean Shores July 2nd & 3rd July 4th noon to 11pm noon to midnight Westport July 4th 9am to 11pm Pacific County County Land June 28-July 5 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Ilwaco June 28-July 5 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Long Beach June 28-July 5 June 28th: 12:00 PM (Noon) – 11:00 PM

June 29th-July 3rd: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM

July 4th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Midnight)

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 11:00 PM Raymond June 28-July 5 Same as Pacific County except July 5th.

July 5th: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Noon) South Bend June 28-July 4 Same as Pacific County except July 3rd & 4th.

July 3rd: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

July 4th: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Midnight)

Statewide sales and discharge period allowed by RCW 70.77.395 Date Sales Period Discharge Period June 28 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. June 29 – July 3 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. July 4 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. July 5 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

While fireworks are the most iconic and festive way to celebrate our country’s

independence, there can be dangers if fireworks are used improperly.

Consumers should purchase fireworks from a reputable company or fireworks stand, check local and state laws for fireworks purchase and use in your county and city, and check all instructions on fireworks packaging before use.

Follow these safety tips before engaging in fireworks celebrations this Fourth of July:

1. Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

2. Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

3. A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

4. Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

5. Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

6. Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

7. Do not hold a fireworks item in your hand.

8. Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

9. Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before you discard it.

10. After purchasing fireworks, always store them in a cool, dry place.

11. When using fireworks always have a connected hose, bucket of water, or other water source nearby.

12. Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass

containers.

13. Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

14. Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trashcan away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

15. Ensure all pets and animals are away from fireworks noise.

16. With the rise in stress-related disorders affecting American service men and women, pay special consideration to individuals who may be sensitive to loud noises in proximity to your fireworks show.