Firewood theft investigation leads to drug seizure

An investigation into theft of firewood led police to a drug seizure.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that on March 25 Park Rangers at Ocean City State Park caught two Ocean Shores residents cutting up downed trees on State Park property.

They say the vehicle the men were using, along with all of their equipment, was seized by the Rangers.

On March 27, a search warrant was obtained by the Rangers for the vehicle and the residence of one of the men.

Ocean Shores Officers assisted three Park Rangers in serving the warrant on the house.

Police say during the search, evidence related to the wood theft was seized and evidence of drug possession on the property was discovered.

Ocean Shores Officers then obtained a search warrant for the property, and seized evidence of drug possession and possible sales.

They say both cases are still under investigation, and charges will be filed when the cases are complete.