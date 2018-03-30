Firewood theft investigation leads to drug seizure
By KXRO News
|
Mar 30, 2018 @ 7:21 AM

An investigation into theft of firewood led police to a drug seizure.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that on March 25 Park Rangers at State Park caught two Ocean Shores residents cutting up downed trees on State Park property.

They say the vehicle the men were using, along with all of their equipment, was seized by the Rangers.

On March 27, a search warrant was obtained by the Rangers for the vehicle and the residence of one of the men.

Ocean Shores Officers assisted three Park Rangers in serving the warrant on the house.

Police say during the search, evidence related to the wood theft was seized and evidence of drug possession on the property was discovered.

Ocean Shores Officers then obtained a search warrant for the property, and seized evidence of drug possession and possible sales.

They say both cases are still under investigation, and charges will be filed when the cases are complete.

RELATED CONTENT

Cuts to Grays Harbor Community Hospital announced Ocean Shores Police suspend search for missing Utah woman Earn $100 for taking part in a Department of Health meeting Lake Quinault needs School Board Director Vehicle burns on Emerson Ave. State and tribes host public meeting on salmon
Comments