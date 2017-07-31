Fire Weather Watch for local areas

The National Weather Service announced that a Fire Weather Watch will impact the Southern Washington Coast and the Willapa Hills.

The watch will remain in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

Residents those traveling in the area can expect “dry and unstable conditions” for the area.

The driest conditions are expected Wednesday through Thursday, with an emphasis during the afternoon and evening hours.

Burn bans are in place for both Grays Harbor and Pacific County due to dry weather. Outdoor burning is prohibited, with exceptions for approved fire pits.