Fire Weather Watch declared for Grays Harbor/Pacific County

A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Grays Harbor and Pacific County.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for the South Washington Coast and West Willapa Hills from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Thunderstorms in the forecast could bring “abundant lightning” that could ignite the already dry conditions in the area.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms through Thursday evening.

The best chances are likely overnight Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

Storms may start out elevated and fairly dry Wednesday, then transition to much wetter on Thursday.

With gusty and erratic winds up to 30 mph possible, any fires started may spread erratically.