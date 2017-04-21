Fire prevention work on Long Beach Peninsula

State Parks – Washington State Parks is overseeing crews working throughout April and May to reduce wildfire risk on the Long Beach Peninsula.

The crews will be pruning low branches, removing some small trees and trimming brush on State Parks property adjacent to homes and businesses.

“We are excited about this first step toward reducing wildfire risk to the community on the Long Beach Peninsula and protecting our natural resources,” said David Cass, State Parks Agency Forester. “We’re also grateful to have the support of Pacific County Fire District 1 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ Fire Program.”

The project is following guidelines set out by the nationally recognized Firewise™ program. Goal of the activities is to help create a defensible space around homes adjacent to the Seashore Conservation Area, which is managed by State Parks.

Defensible space, sometimes called “survivable space” is the area that lies between a building and an oncoming wildfire, where the vegetation has been modified to reduce wildfire intensity and provide an opportunity for firefighters to effectively defend the building.

For greater effectiveness in lowering wildfire risk, property owners are encouraged to create and maintain defensible space on land that they own. Learn more at www.firewise.org.

State Parks has contracted with the Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) to initiate the work. Crews can be identified by the WCC logo on their trucks, clothing and equipment. State Parks staff and uniformed rangers also will be in the area while the project is under way.

Cass said work will be done on State Park land that is within 100 feet of homes and businesses on the Peninsula. Crews will use GPS units to ensure they stay within the bounds of State Parks land and will not work on private land or on other public land.

Property owners with concerns that crews may be working on their land are encouraged to share their concerns directly with the crew. Questions about the work can be directed to Park Manager Evan Roberts at Cape Disappointment State Park, (360) 642-3078, or by emailing the State Parks Stewardship Program, at stewardship@parks.wa.gov.