Fire outside Elma destroys garage and damages home

A fire just outside of Elma early this morning destroyed a garage and damaged a home.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that they were dispatched to a structure fire on Twin Oaks Lane just outside of Elma this morning at about 3:45 AM.

An officer with the Elma police department was the first on scene and advised that the garage was fully involved.

The fire district says the garage was a complete loss and it was attached to a two story home that suffered moderate damage.

The Red Cross has been called for the family of the home and arrangements are being made for temporary shelter.

Volunteers and staff from Fire District 5, Elma Fire, McCleary Fire Department, and Fire District 12 responded to assist in putting the fire out.

They say the fire was put out in under two hours and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.