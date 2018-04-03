Fire on $400,000 home in Aberdeen causes $250,000 in damage

A basement fire caused $250,000 in damage.

The Aberdeen Fire Department released details regarding a home fire on Monday in the 300 block of 10th Street in Aberdeen.

According to a release, crews were dispatched to the home after a resident called 911.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from all 4 sides of the 6500 sq ft home.

All residents were able to escape before responders arrived and began to battle the blaze from multiple sides. AFD was assisted by Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and Grays Harbor Fire District #2 staff. In all, 23 firefighters were on scene.

It took approximately 45 minutes to gain complete control over the fire, but not before approximately $250,000 in damage occurred to the home and the belongings

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.