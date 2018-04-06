Fire in Elma claims house, motorhome, and vehicle

A fire in Elma in the early morning hours yesterday burned a house, a motorhome, and a vehicle.

The Elma Fire Department says they were sent to the 100 block of Heritage Drive for a structure fire on Thursday morning at 2:25am.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 was automatically dispatched as well and Grays Harbor Fire District 12 and McCleary Fire were called in for more man power.

The first arriving unit arrived to a fully involved single story residence along with a fully involved motorhome and partially involved vehicle.

All occupants and pets were able to make it out of the residence with no injuries.

Units were on scene for four hours.

Elma Fire says the house along with the motorhome and vehicle were a total loss and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants.

Photo credit to Grays Harbor Fire District 5