Fire in Aberdeen damages home

A fire damaged a home in Aberdeen early yesterday morning.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that just after 3:45am Thursday morning the Aberdeen Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 900 block of W. 1st Street in Aberdeen.

When they arrived fire units found heavy fire on the exterior wall on the back side of the building and a second alarm was quickly called for due to the extent of the fire.

The fire department says it took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control, and it caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

There were no injuries to the occupants or fire service personnel.

Occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.