Fire at Hoquiam business ruled accidental

The investigation of the fire early yesterday morning at a business in Hoquiam has been completed.

The Hoquiam Police department tells KXRO that due to the commercial structure and possible magnitude of the loss, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms dispatched an agent to assist in the investigation.

An investigation team was created with personnel from Hoquiam Fire, Hoquiam Police, ATF, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department and the Ocean Shores Fire Department.

The team was assisted by Hoquiam Public Works in clearing debris with an excavator during the investigation due to the extent of the damage.

The team worked throughout the day and determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to combustion from oil and stain rags inside the building.

The Hoquiam Police Department appreciates the assistance from their fellow agencies as well as the work of HFD and AFD in keeping this huge fire from spreading to other structures or businesses.