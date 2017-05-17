Fire in Hoquiam burns business

Hoquiam Fire and Police are at the scene of a commercial building structure fire in the 1100 block of the Fifth Street Extension.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that at about 4:30am this morning, they responded to the area for a burglary alarm trip and discovered the fully engulfed flames.

Multiple fire units responded from Hoquiam and Aberdeen.

The building was the site of an old cedar mill which had been converted to a business which builds cedar outdoor furniture.

Police say at this time, no one is believed to have been inside.

The building suffered extensive damage.

Due to the commercial structure and possible magnitude of the loss, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is dispatching agents to assist in the investigation.

Fire and Police personnel will remain at the scene during the day and the roadway is currently closed.

The Street Department anticipates 5th Street Extension will be closed most of the day.

A detour is being posted.