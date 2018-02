Grays Harbor Fire District #8 has a new commissioner.

At their Monday meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners appointed Edward Gibbs IV as commissioner for district 8.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said Gibbs has done the job before.

Gibbs said in his application letter that he had previously held the position since 2008.

District 8 still has one vacant commissioner seat that could be filled by the other two applicants who sent interest about the vacancy, Clinton Davis and Robert Jackson.