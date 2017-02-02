Fire District 5 receives $5,000 donation

A local fire district received a donation from a local company.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 received a donation of $5,000 on January 30 from Invenergy, a commercial business resident of the Port of Grays Harbor, Satsop Business Park in east Grays Harbor.

Fire District 5 tells KXRO that Invenergy has been a big supporter of the district in the past with a prior donation of a $10,000 test machine that allows them to do their mask fit tests that are required by State and Federal law.

Invenergy has also made donations towards the repairs of a donated ladder truck, and assisted the district in making two loan payments on their primary fire engine back in 2007 for around $20,000 each.

Invenergy is also known as Grays Harbor Energy, and is a company dedicated to clean power alternatives and continued innovation in electricity generation.

It is the plant that produces the steam that billows from the hillside that you see while driving on State Route 12 to and from Elma.

Fire Chief Prater says “The fire district has yet to decide where the funds will be spent, but we have need to purchase some rescue equipment and items to make improvements to allow us to have better connection to new a dispatching system upgrade that the Grays Harbor County 911 Dispatch is working on.”

The decision on where the money will go has not been decided.