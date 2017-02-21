Fire District 5 to buy new power lift gurneys

Grays Harbor Fire District 5’s Board of Commissioners voted to approve purchasing four Stryker Power Gurneys at their monthly meeting in February.

In a release Fire District 5 says the gurneys were items on the list of things to be funded by the EMS levy, thanks to voters’ approval in November.

Fire Chief Dan Prater says “that when he took over as the district’s fire chief 6 years ago, district 5 was the one of the few departments in Grays Harbor County to still be using manual gurneys. It was a goal of his from day one to replace them with power lift gurneys”.

The use of these types of gurneys have proven to be a major factor in decreasing on the job injuries that are caused from lifting and loading patients to and from ambulances.

A committee comprised of staff and volunteers from the district evaluated options and looked at cost, build of the gurneys, and feasibility to their needs when working with patients and considering medical responders.

The district opted to go with the purchase of four Stryker Power Proxt Gurneys with performance load systems for their ambulances.

The gurneys are also compatible with the loading system of other agencies that they provide and work with on mutual aid agreements.

The cost of the 4 Gurneys is $106,660 financed for 5 years at 0% interest.

The district will make annual payments of $21,332.