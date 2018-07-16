Fire District #2 seeking EMS Levy Renewal

Grays Harbor Fire District #2 is seeking renewal of its EMS Levy.

They tell KXRO that their Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in May to place an Emergency Medical Services Levy Renewal on the August 7 ballot.

The current EMS levy expires at the end of 2018.

According to a release from the fire district the Proposition would renew the existing levy for six years starting in 2019 at the current voter approved amount of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

What this means to taxpayers is that for a residence valued at $200,000 the EMS Levy would cost $100.00 annually.

This accounts for 20% of the Fire District’s annual operating budget and is 100% committed to providing EMS and ambulance transport services.

The levy is a renewal of the voter approved proposition from 2012.

The Fire District currently staffs 24-hours a day with Firefighter/Paramedic personnel and they are supported by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Volunteers are supported with the EMS Levy funds and are an essential part of the system.

Volunteers respond on EMS calls to assist on-duty personnel with transporting patients to local hospitals.

“Without the combination of the volunteers and career personnel, the Fire District would not be able to provide the high quality of emergency medical care to our residents,” said Leonard Johnson, Fire Chief. “Both groups work as a team to maintain coverage for the 300 square mile response area. EMS Levy funds help making this possible.”

Over 84 percent of the Fire District’s calls are requests for emergency medical services.

This includes emergency medical and trauma response, rescue/extrication and non-emergency medical assistance services such as lift assists and blood pressure checks.

The Fire District will be hosting two Open House and Public Forum meetings to discuss and answer questions about the EMS Levy and other programs.

The public is invited to attend on:

Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Station 2-2 (Brady) 8 Fire Station Road, Montesano, WA 98563

Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Headquarters Station 2-1 ( Central Park ) 6317 Olympic Highway, Aberdeen, WA 98520

If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact Fire Chief Leonard Johnson by phone at 360-532-6050 or via email at l.johnson@gfhd2.net.

You can also visit the Fire District’s website at www.ghfd2.org for more information.

A fact sheet from the district can be found at the link below.

FactSheet_2018