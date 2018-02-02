Fire Commissioner needed for Fire District #8; public invited to apply
By KXRO News
Feb 2, 2018 @ 7:25 AM

Residents on the North Beach have an opportunity to serve their communities by filling a vacancy on the Fire District #8 Commission.

There are currently two vacancies on the Commission, and the County Commissioners will fill one of the positions.

Grays Harbor County issued a call for applicants to serve on the commission, serving the communities of , , Aloha and .

Letters of interest must be received by February 9 at 12 pm.

Anyone applying must be a registered voter and resident within the Fire District boundaries.

A Commissioner would oversee the district and manage the business side of the operation. This includes contracts and rules governing the area.

Commissioners would meet on the second Thursday of every month at 7pm.

Anyone interested is encouraged to send a letter of interest, including any qualifications to the Grays Harbor County Commissioners, at either 100 W. Broadway, Suite 1, Montesano, WA 98563 or commish@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

If you have questions regarding the position, please contact Jenna Amsbury at (360) 964-1521 or jamsbury@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

