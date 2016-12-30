Fire burns mobile home in Aberdeen

Aberdeen and Hoquiam firefighters responded to a fire that burned a mobile home in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that just after 2:00am Friday they responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of E. King St.

When they arrived they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the vacant structure.

Crews took a defensive stance due to the amount of fire and a second alarm was called as the mobile home was fully involved.

They say it took about an hour for crews to extinguish the fire.

The fire caused estimated $13,600 damage to the mobile home which is considered a total loss.

The cause is undetermined at this time.