Fire in Aberdeen likely caused by overloaded extension cords

Extension cords are believed to be the cause of a fire in an Aberdeen business.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that shortly after 6:30pm on Monday night, they responded along with the Hoquiam Fire Department to a reported structure fire in the old Rosevear’s Building on the corner of H and Wishkah Streets in downtown Aberdeen.

They say a witness noticed a fire in a window on the second story from across the street.

When the department arrived a fire was found burning in an upstairs office and a quick-fire attack was used and to control the blaze.

The fire was brought under control in just over a half hour.

An estimated $4,000 worth of damage was done.

The Aberdeen Fire Department says if not for the alertness of the witness reporting the fire, the damage would have been much worse.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the public.

They say the fire was likely a result of overloaded extension cords that ran together in a long string.

Due to the length, number, and type of cords, as well as the electrical load placed on them, one of the cords overheated and ignited.

The fire department says that extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring.