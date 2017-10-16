Fire in Aberdeen destroys one house and damages another

A fire in Aberdeen destroyed a house and damaged another.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that just after 5:00 AM this morning; they were dispatched to the 900 block of North Thornton Street along with the Hoquiam Fire Department, for a house on fire.

They say that they were advised that a second structure was also involved and a 2nd alarm was quickly called for.

When they arrived they found one structure that was fully involved and a second had fire on an exterior wall.

AFD says firefighters fought the first structure from a defensive position while extinguishing the second fire from the exterior.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the second structure quickly, limiting damage to outside of the house.

The original structure was in the process of being repaired from another fire in June of this year and is a total loss.

The fire was under control in just over an hour.

The fire department says both structures were unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters or to the public.

Damage to the two structures is estimated at $155,000.00.