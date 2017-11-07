Fire in Aberdeen claims life on Monday

A fire at a duplex in Aberdeen yesterday claimed a woman’s life.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that they were sent to a structure fire in the 900 block of Oak St. just after 2:00pm on Monday afternoon.

Aberdeen Police say their detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation due to the apparent death of one of the residents of the home.

They say that after the initial assessment, the fire was determined to be an accidental fire, so the coroner’s office was called to take over the scene.

The Aberdeen Fire Department says when they arrived the building was well involved with fire and heavy smoke.

According to the fire department a deceased victim was found inside the building.

As of this morning, the Aberdeen Fire Department is still completing their investigation, but it still appears to be an accidental fire after they finished at the scene.

The coroner’s office is still conducting their investigation and will release their information at the conclusion of the investigation.

Oak St., which is the main road heading to Grays Harbor Community Hospital, was blocked for about four hours as the fire department extinguished the blaze and completed their investigation.