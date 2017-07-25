Fire in Aberdeen has AFD reminding residents about smoke detectors

A close call in Aberdeen has the fire department reminding residents about smoke detectors.

The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that on Sunday afternoon at about 1:30pm they were dispatched to a report of a possible structure fire on the 900 block of W. Cushing Street.

The Cosmopolis Fire Department was called to assist on-scene Aberdeen units’ as well.

When Aberdeen Fire arrived the residents were evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Damages were limited to the room of origin and all residents were able to return to their homes soon after the incident.

According to AFD the fire appears to have started in an adjoining part of the home which did not have working smoke detectors.

The incident was reported by someone driving by who noticed the smoke and called 911.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Aberdeen Fire Department reminds residents to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home and test them regularly.