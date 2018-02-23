Final home game for Choker women on Saturday

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team looks to get a win at home as they face the green River Gators on Saturday.

The Gators are 6-18 on the season, and 1-11 in conference play. They average 56.1 points per game.

The Chokers are holding 11-1 conference wins and 23-2 overall, averaging 82.4 points per game.

Grays Harbor met Green River on January 27 in an 87-65 victory.

The Chokers are coming off a 102-80 win against the Tacoma titans on Wednesday.

The women face Green River at 4pm on Saturday inside the GHC gym.

This is the final home game for the college this season. On February 28 they travel to South Puget Sound to take on the Clippers.

The women have already faced South Puget Sound this season, winning 55-45 on January 31.

The Chokers have already qualified for the NWAC Tournament which starts March 8th at Everett Community College.