Final day to apply for Christmas for Kids

Applications close today to be a recipient of Christmas for Kids Grays Harbor.

The program, sponsored by the Salvation Army looks to make sure that Christmas is available to all local children.

“We believe every child deserves to experience the joy of receiving gifts at Christmas. The goal of our cooperative is to serve every needy child & eliminate duplication of services.”

Christmas for Kids in Grays Harbor is a joint effort by the Salvation Army, local churches, and community groups.

Applicants must be a Grays Harbor Resident, supply a copy of their ID and proof of guardianship for children up to 8th grade.

Applications opened in October for families to apply for the program this year.

Applications accepted after today are not guaranteed gifts.

Donations will be accepted as the Christmas season approaches.