Final 2018 recreational halibut season dates announced

The WDFW has announced the final openings for halibut fishing this season.

In Marine Area 1 near the Columbia River the nearshore fishery, which has been open seven days a week, will close for the season at the end of the day on June 20 and the all-depth fishery, which has been closed, will reopen June 21 only.

In Marine Area 2 near Westport the nearshore fishery, which has been open seven days a week, will close at the end of the day today but, both the nearshore and all-depth fisheries will reopen for a single day on June 21, then close for the season.

Marine areas 3-10 will open June 7, 9, 16, 21, and 23.

