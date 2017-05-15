Filing Week starts today

This week, hundreds of residents will step forward and declare their intent to run for local office.
Candidate Filing Week runs through Friday afternoon across Washington.
In Grays Harbor, 122 offices are open for filing. These include Grays Harbor County Treasurer, Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner, multiple Mayors, numerous City Council seats, and dozens of seats on school boards, fire districts, and other regional offices.
“These local races, from city councils to schools and ports, are extremely important to communities and their citizens,” said state Elections Division Director Lori Augino. “If you’re a citizen who wants to make a difference and run for elected office, your first key step is filing for office.”
In an off-year election there are no congressional or statewide races on the ballot, but in communities across the state, there are 3,100-plus offices open.
Augino said, “It might be considered an ‘off-year’ election, however these elections can impact people as much as a big presidential election year, if not more. There are so many local races that affect communities, large and small, across Washington,”.
Candidates may file online 24 hours a day, starting today and running through 4 pm on May 19.
In-person, faxed or e-mailed filings will be handled during normal office hours during Candidate Filing Week.
Lorie Ochmann
Elections Administrator
100 W Broadway Suite 2
Montesano, WA 98563
Candidates
Offices Up for Election/Fees
Filing for Office
Voting Precincts
Open for Election
121 Offices Open
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|Filing
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|Grays Harbor – ALL
|Grays Harbor
|Treasurer
(1-year unexpired term, Partisan)
|Ken Albert
|Grays Harbor
|776.53
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jack Thompson
|Grays Harbor
|76.20
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Chad E. Searls
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Maryann Welch
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Hospital 2 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Robert Torgerson
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Hospital 2 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Pete Scroggs
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tawni Andrews
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Alice Phelps
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|Aberdeen Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tim Alstrom
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 7
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Karen Rowe
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 10
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Alan Richrod
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 11
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Denny Lawrence
|Grays Harbor
|46.74
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Debra Moran
|Grays Harbor
|18.00
|Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jonathan Fischer
|Grays Harbor
|18.00
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Pat Miller
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|David Blackett
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tom Boling
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|John Pelligrini
|Grays Harbor
|31.20
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Richard R Pennant
|Grays Harbor
|31.20
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 6
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Bill Nelson
|Grays Harbor
|31.20
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 7
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Gregory Grun
|Grays Harbor
|31.20
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 10
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Denise Anderson
|Grays Harbor
|31.20
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Angela Forkum
|Grays Harbor
|31.20
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Brent Schiller
|Grays Harbor
|36.00
|Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Dustin Richey
|Grays Harbor
|12.00
|Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Lawrence Peterson
|Grays Harbor
|12.00
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Ben Blankenship
|Grays Harbor
|12.00
|Position 5
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Pam Ator
|Grays Harbor
|12.00
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Chris Hutchings
|Grays Harbor
|24.00
|Position 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Ian Cope
|Grays Harbor
|24.00
|Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Antony Chung
|Grays Harbor
|24.00
|Position 6
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tyler Trimble
|Grays Harbor
|24.00
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Thomas Sims
|Grays Harbor
|14.25
|Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Allan Palmerson
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Angelo M Cilluffo
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|John Ruymann
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|John Lynn
|Grays Harbor
|42.00
|Position 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Lisa Griebel
|Grays Harbor
|42.00
|Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jackie S Farra
|Grays Harbor
|42.00
|Position 7
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Gordon H Broadbent
|Grays Harbor
|42.00
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Melissa Huerta
|Grays Harbor
|48.12
|Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Louis Summers
|Grays Harbor
|48.12
|Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tom Aronson
|Grays Harbor
|48.12
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 1
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 5 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Erin Farrer
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 5 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jamie Walsh
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 5 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Sandra F Bielski
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Chris Eide
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 28 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Christie Goodenough
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 1
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Jeffrey Michael Wilson
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 64 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Linda Poplin
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 64 Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Rachel Dawn Carl
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 64 Director District 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Scott Sage
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Sarah Kinney
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 65 Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Mark Duncan
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Moraya Wilson
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 66 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Chris Thomas
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 66 Director District 4
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Tiffany Schweppe
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Larry Bridenback
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 68 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Rick Gravatt
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 68 Director District 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Teresa Boling
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 77 – Taholah
|Grays Harbor
|School 77 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Kathy Law
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 77 Position 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Marian Juneau
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 77 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tony Kramer
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 77 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Gina V James
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|David Christiansen
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 97 Director District 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Anita Blackburn
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 1
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|David Palmer
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 99 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Mark Collett
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 99 Director District 4 (at large)
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Wayne Cotton
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 104 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Shawna Williams
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 104 Position 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Terri Carl
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 117 Director District 3
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Travis Warren
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Scott Jones
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 172 Position 4
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Barrett Bollen
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 300 – N River
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|DIRECTOR POSITION 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Robert M Sholes
|Pacific
|0.00
|SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Brian Carbaugh
|Pacific
|0.00
|DIRECTOR POSITION 5
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Bethany Mizushima
|Pacific
|0.00
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director District No. 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Shawn Donnelly
|Mason
|0.00
|School Board Director Position No. 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Leroy T. Valley
|Mason
|0.00
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jennifer Tushka
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 400 Director District 2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Donnie King
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 400 Director District 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Joe Reed
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|School 400 Director District 4
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|JJ Shortman
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Michael Langer
|Thurston
|0.00
|School Board Director, District No. 4
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Heather Warsaw
|Thurston
|0.00
|School Board Director, District No. 5
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|John Mortenson
|Thurston
|0.00
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Larry Curfman
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Adam Bigby
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 3
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 3 Position 2
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 3 Position 3
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Michael Bearden
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 4
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 4 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Jerry Jones
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 4 Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Ken Carlyle
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 5
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 5 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Eric Patton
|Grays Harbor
|12.48
|Fire District 6
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 6 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Vacant
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 7
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 7 Position 2
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Darrell Haglund
|Grays Harbor
|21.60
|Fire 7 Position 3
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Joe Fernandez
|Grays Harbor
|21.60
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Edward Gibbs IV
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Fire District 10
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 10 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Mike Toy
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 11
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 11 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|David McLellan
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 12
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 12 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jerry Banks
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|FIRE MASON 12
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Nicholas Jones
|Mason
|0.00
|Fire District 14
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 14 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Ed McNett
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Jeff Schreck
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 15 Postion 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Jessica Nelson
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 15 Position 3
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Gerald Mertl
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 16
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 16 Position 2
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Caroline Perry
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire 16 Position 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Greg Mills
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Fire District 17
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 17 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Karen Amsbury
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 1
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Keith Zelepuza
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Parks Position 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Tom Jensen
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Parks Position 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Steve Hargis
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Parks Position 4
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Kristine Torset
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Parks Position 5
(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Carolyn Barker
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Cemetery District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|David Lutz
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Commissioner 2
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|Bruce Lutz
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Commissioner 3
(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|David Hughes
|Grays Harbor
|10.00
|Water District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Water 1 Position 1
(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)
|Craig Pagel
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Tom Epperson
|Grays Harbor
|0.00
|Water District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Water 8 Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|Les Miller
|Grays Harbor
|0.00