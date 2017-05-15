Filing Week starts today

This week, hundreds of residents will step forward and declare their intent to run for local office.

Candidate Filing Week runs through Friday afternoon across Washington.

In Grays Harbor, 122 offices are open for filing. These include Grays Harbor County Treasurer, Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner, multiple Mayors, numerous City Council seats, and dozens of seats on school boards, fire districts, and other regional offices.

“These local races, from city councils to schools and ports, are extremely important to communities and their citizens,” said state Elections Division Director Lori Augino. “If you’re a citizen who wants to make a difference and run for elected office, your first key step is filing for office.”

In an off-year election there are no congressional or statewide races on the ballot, but in communities across the state, there are 3,100-plus offices open.

Augino said, “It might be considered an ‘off-year’ election, however these elections can impact people as much as a big presidential election year, if not more. There are so many local races that affect communities, large and small, across Washington,”.

Candidates may file online 24 hours a day, starting today and running through 4 pm on May 19.

In-person, faxed or e-mailed filings will be handled during normal office hours during Candidate Filing Week.

Lorie Ochmann

Elections Administrator

100 W Broadway Suite 2

Montesano, WA 98563

Candidates

Open for Election

121 Offices Open

2017 Offices Open for Election122 Offices Open