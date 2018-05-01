Filing Week is May 14-18, with candidates already announced

Filing Week for local candidates starts May 14 and runs through May 18 for any local voter interested in holding local office.

22 offices in Grays Harbor and 18 in Pacific County will be up for election this year.

A number of local residents have already announced that they will be running for office.

At the highest levels, the offices of Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Derek Kilmer are both up for election.

In the 19th Legislative District, Reps. Brian Blake and Jim Walsh are both up for re-election. Both have announced they will be running for their office, and both are expected to face competition. Blake is set to be challenged by Joel Mcentire of Cathlamet, with Walsh anticipated to face Erin Frasier of Pe Ell.

In County seats, Commissioner Vickie Raines has already announced that she will be seeking her office once again, as well as Auditor Chris Thomas announcing he will be running for the office he was appointed to. Thomas will be facing Joe MacLean, who entered his name into the nominations to be appointed to the Auditor role following the retirement of Vern Spatz.

While no PDC filing has been made, former District Court judge David Mistachkin has announced publicly that he will be seeking an office on the Superior Court.

In Pacific County, 3 people have announced their campaigns for Pacific County Sheriff. Current Sheriff Scott Johnson will be challenged by Shoalwater Tribal Police Chief Robin Souvenir as well as Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Eastham.

Current Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain will face Pam Nogueira Maneman for his seat, and while no PDC filing has been made by any candidate, Michael “Hawk” Runyon has announced on Facebook that he will be running for the seat of Pacific County Commissioner #3.

Candidates will be able to file for office beginning May 14 either online, in-person, by fax or through e-mail until 4pm May 18.

Grays Harbor Offices Open for Election

22 Offices Open

Office (Term) Incumbent File With Filing Fee United States Statewide U.S. Senator (6-year term, Partisan) Maria Cantwell State 1740.00 Congress District 6 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce U.S. Representative (2-year term, Partisan) Derek Kilmer State 1740.00 Legislative District 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 (2-year term, Partisan) Jim Walsh State 477.76 State Representative Pos. 2 (2-year term, Partisan) Brian E. Blake State 477.76 Legislative District 24 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson State Representative Pos. 1 (2-year term, Partisan) Mike Chapman State 477.76 State Representative Pos. 2 (2-year term, Partisan) Steve Tharinger State 477.76 Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor Commissioner #3 (4-year term, Partisan) Vickie L. Raines Grays Harbor 786.00 Assessor (4-year term, Partisan) Dan Lindgren Grays Harbor 792.06 Auditor (4-year short and full term, Partisan) Chris Thomas Grays Harbor 792.06 Clerk (4-year term, Partisan) Cheryl Brown Grays Harbor 792.06 Coroner (4-year term, Partisan) Lane Youmans Grays Harbor 646.13 Prosecutor (4-year term, Partisan) Katie Svoboda Grays Harbor 1409.40 Sheriff (4-year term, Partisan) Rick Scott Grays Harbor 1235.26 Treasurer (4-year term, Partisan) Ken Albert Grays Harbor 792.06 District Court #1 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Kyle Imler Grays Harbor 1621.64 District Court #2 (4-year term, Nonpartisan) Tom Copland Grays Harbor 1621.64 Supreme Court Statewide Justice Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Susan Owens State 1866.81 Justice Position 8 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Steve Gonzalez State 1866.81 Justice Position 9 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Sheryl Gordon McCloud State 1866.81 Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston Judge Position 2 (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Thomas Bjorgen State 1777.08 Grays Harbor Superior Court Grays Harbor Judge Position 3 (2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan) Ray W. Kahler Grays Harbor 1691.87 PUD District Grays Harbor PUD Comm (1) (6-year term, Nonpartisan) Arie Callaghan Grays Harbor 216.00

Pacific County Offices Open for Election

18 Offices Open