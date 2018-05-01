Filing Week is May 14-18, with candidates already announced
Filing Week for local candidates starts May 14 and runs through May 18 for any local voter interested in holding local office.

22 offices in Grays Harbor and 18 in Pacific County will be up for election this year.

A number of local residents have already announced that they will be running for office.

At the highest levels, the offices of Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative are both up for election.

In the 19th Legislative District, Reps. and Jim Walsh are both up for re-election. Both have announced they will be running for their office, and both are expected to face competition. Blake is set to be challenged by Joel Mcentire of Cathlamet, with Walsh anticipated to face Erin Frasier of Pe Ell.

In County seats, Commissioner has already announced that she will be seeking her office once again, as well as Chris Thomas announcing he will be running for the office he was appointed to. Thomas will be facing Joe MacLean, who entered his name into the nominations to be appointed to the role following the retirement of Vern Spatz.

While no PDC filing has been made, former  District Court judge David Mistachkin has announced publicly that he will be seeking an office on the Superior Court.

In Pacific County, 3 people have announced their campaigns for . Current Sheriff Scott Johnson will be challenged by Shoalwater Tribal Police Chief Robin Souvenir as well as ’s Deputy Sean Eastham.

Current Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain will face Pam Nogueira Maneman for his seat, and while no PDC filing has been made by any candidate, Michael “Hawk” Runyon has announced on Facebook that he will be running for the seat of Pacific County Commissioner #3.

Candidates will be able to file for office beginning May 14 either online, in-person, by fax or through e-mail until 4pm May 18.

 

 

Grays Harbor Offices Open for Election

22 Offices Open

Office (Term) Incumbent File With Filing Fee
United States Statewide
U.S. Senator

(6-year term, Partisan)
Maria Cantwell
 State 1740.00
Congress District 6 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce
U.S. Representative

(2-year term, Partisan)
Derek Kilmer
 State 1740.00
Legislative District 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
State Representative Pos. 1

(2-year term, Partisan)
Jim Walsh
 State 477.76
State Representative Pos. 2

(2-year term, Partisan)
Brian E. Blake
 State 477.76
Legislative District 24 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson
State Representative Pos. 1

(2-year term, Partisan)
Mike Chapman
 State 477.76
State Representative Pos. 2

(2-year term, Partisan)
State 477.76
Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor
Commissioner #3

(4-year term, Partisan)
Vickie L. Raines
 Grays Harbor 786.00
Assessor

(4-year term, Partisan)
Dan Lindgren
 Grays Harbor 792.06
Auditor

(4-year short and full term, Partisan)
Chris Thomas
 Grays Harbor 792.06
Clerk

(4-year term, Partisan)
Cheryl Brown
 Grays Harbor 792.06
Coroner

(4-year term, Partisan)
Lane Youmans
 Grays Harbor 646.13
Prosecutor

(4-year term, Partisan)
Katie Svoboda
 Grays Harbor 1409.40
Sheriff

(4-year term, Partisan)
Grays Harbor 1235.26
Treasurer

(4-year term, Partisan)
Ken Albert
 Grays Harbor 792.06
District Court #1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
Kyle Imler
 Grays Harbor 1621.64
District Court #2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
Tom Copland
 Grays Harbor 1621.64
Statewide
Justice Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Susan Owens
 State 1866.81
Justice Position 8

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Steve Gonzalez
 State 1866.81
Justice Position 9

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
 State 1866.81
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston
Judge Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Thomas Bjorgen
 State 1777.08
Grays Harbor Superior Court Grays Harbor
Judge Position 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
Ray W. Kahler
 Grays Harbor 1691.87
PUD District Grays Harbor
PUD Comm (1)

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Arie Callaghan
 Grays Harbor 216.00

 

Pacific County Offices Open for Election

18 Offices Open

Office (Term) Incumbent File With Filing Fee
United States Statewide
U.S. Senator

(6-year term, Partisan)
Maria Cantwell
 State 1740.00
Congressional Dist #3 Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum
U.S. Representative

(2-year term, Partisan)
Jaime Herrera Beutler
 State 1740.00
Legislative District #19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
State Representative Pos. 1

(2-year term, Partisan)
Jim Walsh
 State 477.76
State Representative Pos. 2

(2-year term, Partisan)
Brian E. Blake
 State 477.76
Pacific County Pacific
COUNTY ASSESSOR

(4-year term, Partisan)
Bruce P Walker
 Pacific 636.60
COUNTY AUDITOR

(4-year term, Partisan)
Joyce Kidd
 Pacific 636.60
COUNTY CLERK

(4-year term, Partisan)
Virginia A. Leach
 Pacific 636.60
COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03

(4-year term, Partisan)
Lisa Ayers
 Pacific 636.60
COUNTY SHERIFF

(4-year term, Partisan)
Scott L. Johnson
 Pacific 795.36
COUNTY TREASURER

(4-year term, Partisan)
Renee Goodin
 Pacific 636.60
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

(4-year term, Partisan)
Mark McClain
 Pacific 1325.21
Supreme Court Statewide
Justice Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Susan Owens
 State 1866.81
Justice Position 8

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Steve Gonzalez
 State 1866.81
Justice Position 9

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
 State 1866.81
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
Judge Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Rich Melnick
 State 1777.08
Court – North District Pacific
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
Elizabeth Penoyar
 Pacific 805.46
Court – South District Pacific
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
Nancy McAllister
 Pacific 966.55
PUD District 2 Pacific
PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
Diana L Thompson
 Pacific 274.20
