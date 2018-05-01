Filing Week is May 14-18, with candidates already announced

Filing Week for local candidates starts May 14 and runs through May 18 for any local voter interested in holding local office.
22 offices in Grays Harbor and 18 in Pacific County will be up for election this year.
A number of local residents have already announced that they will be running for office.
At the highest levels, the offices of Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Derek Kilmer are both up for election.
In the 19th Legislative District, Reps. Brian Blake and Jim Walsh are both up for re-election. Both have announced they will be running for their office, and both are expected to face competition. Blake is set to be challenged by Joel Mcentire of Cathlamet, with Walsh anticipated to face Erin Frasier of Pe Ell.
In County seats, Commissioner Vickie Raines has already announced that she will be seeking her office once again, as well as Auditor Chris Thomas announcing he will be running for the office he was appointed to. Thomas will be facing Joe MacLean, who entered his name into the nominations to be appointed to the Auditor role following the retirement of Vern Spatz.
While no PDC filing has been made, former District Court judge David Mistachkin has announced publicly that he will be seeking an office on the Superior Court.
In Pacific County, 3 people have announced their campaigns for Pacific County Sheriff. Current Sheriff Scott Johnson will be challenged by Shoalwater Tribal Police Chief Robin Souvenir as well as Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Eastham.
Current Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain will face Pam Nogueira Maneman for his seat, and while no PDC filing has been made by any candidate, Michael “Hawk” Runyon has announced on Facebook that he will be running for the seat of Pacific County Commissioner #3.
Candidates will be able to file for office beginning May 14 either online, in-person, by fax or through e-mail until 4pm May 18.
Grays Harbor Offices Open for Election
22 Offices Open
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|United States
|Statewide
|
U.S. Senator
(6-year term, Partisan)
|
Maria Cantwell
|State
|1740.00
|Congress District 6
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce
|
U.S. Representative
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Derek Kilmer
|State
|1740.00
|Legislative District 19
|Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
|
State Representative Pos. 1
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Jim Walsh
|State
|477.76
|
State Representative Pos. 2
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Brian E. Blake
|State
|477.76
|Legislative District 24
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson
|
State Representative Pos. 1
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Mike Chapman
|State
|477.76
|
State Representative Pos. 2
(2-year term, Partisan)
|State
|477.76
|Grays Harbor – ALL
|Grays Harbor
|
Commissioner #3
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Vickie L. Raines
|Grays Harbor
|786.00
|
Assessor
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Dan Lindgren
|Grays Harbor
|792.06
|
Auditor
(4-year short and full term, Partisan)
|
Chris Thomas
|Grays Harbor
|792.06
|
Clerk
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Cheryl Brown
|Grays Harbor
|792.06
|
Coroner
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Lane Youmans
|Grays Harbor
|646.13
|
Prosecutor
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Katie Svoboda
|Grays Harbor
|1409.40
|
Sheriff
(4-year term, Partisan)
|Grays Harbor
|1235.26
|
Treasurer
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Ken Albert
|Grays Harbor
|792.06
|
District Court #1
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Kyle Imler
|Grays Harbor
|1621.64
|
District Court #2
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Tom Copland
|Grays Harbor
|1621.64
|Supreme Court
|Statewide
|
Justice Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Susan Owens
|State
|1866.81
|
Justice Position 8
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Steve Gonzalez
|State
|1866.81
|
Justice Position 9
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|State
|1866.81
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston
|
Judge Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Thomas Bjorgen
|State
|1777.08
|Grays Harbor Superior Court
|Grays Harbor
|
Judge Position 3
(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)
|
Ray W. Kahler
|Grays Harbor
|1691.87
|PUD District
|Grays Harbor
|
PUD Comm (1)
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Arie Callaghan
|Grays Harbor
|216.00
Pacific County Offices Open for Election
18 Offices Open
|Office (Term)
|Incumbent
|File With
|Filing Fee
|United States
|Statewide
|
U.S. Senator
(6-year term, Partisan)
|
Maria Cantwell
|State
|1740.00
|Congressional Dist #3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum
|
U.S. Representative
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Jaime Herrera Beutler
|State
|1740.00
|Legislative District #19
|Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
|
State Representative Pos. 1
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Jim Walsh
|State
|477.76
|
State Representative Pos. 2
(2-year term, Partisan)
|
Brian E. Blake
|State
|477.76
|Pacific County
|Pacific
|
COUNTY ASSESSOR
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Bruce P Walker
|Pacific
|636.60
|
COUNTY AUDITOR
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Joyce Kidd
|Pacific
|636.60
|
COUNTY CLERK
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Virginia A. Leach
|Pacific
|636.60
|
COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Lisa Ayers
|Pacific
|636.60
|
COUNTY SHERIFF
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Scott L. Johnson
|Pacific
|795.36
|
COUNTY TREASURER
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Renee Goodin
|Pacific
|636.60
|
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
(4-year term, Partisan)
|
Mark McClain
|Pacific
|1325.21
|Supreme Court
|Statewide
|
Justice Position 2
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Susan Owens
|State
|1866.81
|
Justice Position 8
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Steve Gonzalez
|State
|1866.81
|
Justice Position 9
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|State
|1866.81
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
|
Judge Position 1
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Rich Melnick
|State
|1777.08
|Court – North District
|Pacific
|
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Elizabeth Penoyar
|Pacific
|805.46
|Court – South District
|Pacific
|
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
(4-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Nancy McAllister
|Pacific
|966.55
|PUD District 2
|Pacific
|
PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02
(6-year term, Nonpartisan)
|
Diana L Thompson
|Pacific
|274.20