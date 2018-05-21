Filing Week ends; 2018 Election candidates set

Following the end of Filing Week in Grays Harbor and Pacific County, new candidates stepped forward and multiple offices received enough candidates to appear on the August Primary.

The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office will see 3 familiar faces running for the position.

Hoquiam Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff filed on Friday, joining Joe MacLean and current Auditor Chris Thomas. Dickhoff and Thomas were both in the final 3 candidates up for appointment to the position as nominated by the Grays Harbor County Democrats following the retirement of Vern Spatz.

MacLean, a Republican, had expressed interest in the position but was not chosen as a candidate to replace Spatz by the Democrats and the Commissioners chose Thomas to lead the office in the interim.

In Pacific County, all 3 men who announced they would run for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office filed. This includes current Sheriff Scott Johnson, Shoalwater Police Chief Robin Souvenir, and Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Eastham.

The Pacific County Prosecutor seat is up for a race as current Prosecutor Mark McClain is being challenged by Pam Nogueira Maneman and Eric Weston on the ballot.

A race to replace Lisa Ayers as County Commissioner now has 3 names. Michael “Hawk” Runyon and Todd Stephens were joined by Pebbles Keller Williams, and all 3 will appear on the August ballot.

David Parsons joined Joel McEntire in challenging Representative Brian Blake for his seat in the 19th Legislative District, which includes portions of both counties.

We have extended an invitation to every candidate who filed to appear on the KXRO Morning Show.

2018 Grays Harbor Candidates Who Have Filed

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Export To Excel 22 Offices with Candidates Filed 66 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date United States Statewide U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term Steve Hoffman (Prefers FreedomSocialist Party) 5018 Rainier Ave S

Seattle WA 98118 (206) 722-2453

votesocialism@gmail.com 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Sam Wright (Prefers The Human Rights Party) 1522 Evanston Ct NE

Olympia WA 98506 (360) 943-4424

samwright1522@comcast.net 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Mike Luke (Prefers Libertarian Party) Po Box 5836

Lynnwood WA 98046 (206) 452-3995

luke4senate@frontier.com 5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM Clint R. Tannehill (Prefers Democratic Party) 6523 California Ave SW. #47

Seattle WA 98136 (206) 588-6341

info@clinttannehill.com 5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Prefers Republican Party) 5440 Morehouse Dr Suite 4000

San Diego CA 92121 (858) 239-9007

rocky@rocky101.com 5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM Charlie R Jackson (Prefers Independent Party) 1004 Commercial Ave #812

Anacortes WA 98221 19trilliondebt@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party) 2821 107TH AVE E

EDGEWOOD WA 98372 (253) 961-4807

jn.butler1@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM Mohammad Said (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 40

Ephrata WA 98823 (509) 754-4689

drsaidusa@yahoo.com 5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM Don L. Rivers (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 22525

Seattle WA 98122 (206) 302-8213

DonLRivers@mail.com 5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM Keith Swank (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 731582

Puyallup WA 98373 (360) 872-8739

keith@keithswankforsenate.com 5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM Dave Bryant (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 7426

Bonney Lake WA 98391 (253) 987-5130

DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com 5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM Ron Higgins (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 4702

West Richland WA 99353 (509) 438-3642

info@higgins4senate.com 5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM RC Smith (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 6332

Vancouver WA 98668 smith8c0@gmail.com 5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM GoodSpaceGuy (Prefers Republican Party) 10219 Ninth Ave. So

Seattle WA 98168 (206) 601-8172

goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM Matthew D. Heines (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 551

Redmond WA 98073 (425) 444-9401

matthewheines@gmail.com 5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM Joey Gibson (Prefers Republican Party) 12001 NE 96TH AVE

VANCOUVER WA 98662 (360) 635-3081

joey.rockstone@gmail.com 5/15/2018 5:33:00 PM Dave Strider (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 8777

Tacoma WA 98419 (253) 238-1771

DAVESTRIDERFORUSSENATE@gmail.com 5/16/2018 2:47:00 PM Glen R Stockwell (Prefers Republican Party) PO BOX 255

RITZVILLE WA 99169 (509) 540-6899

StockwellStocky@aol.com 5/17/2018 9:38:00 AM Alex Tsimerman (Prefers StandupAmerica Party) PO Box 4222

Seattle WA 98104 (206) 324-6264

standup@alexforamerica.com 5/17/2018 10:14:00 AM James Robert “Jimmie” Deal (Prefers Green Party) PO Box 2276

Lynnnwood WA 98036 (425) 771-1110

james@jamesdeal.com 5/17/2018 2:41:00 PM Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 12740

Seattle WA 98111 (206) 682-7328

maria@cantwell.com 5/17/2018 5:19:00 PM Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 65764

University Place WA 98464 (253) 282-9591

Ferguson4congress@comcast.net 5/17/2018 6:27:00 PM Brad Chase (Prefers FDFR Party) PO Box 156

Vancouver WA 98666 (323) 377-5653

bradleydchase@gmail.com 5/17/2018 6:56:00 PM Art Coday (Prefers Republican Party) 17610 Woodinville Snohomish Rd #1786

WOODINVILLE WA 98072 (206) 992-6166

artcoday@gmail.com 5/17/2018 10:26:00 PM Matt Hawkins (Prefers Republican Party) 5021 S Mohawk Dr

Spokane WA 99206 (509) 990-3509

matt@hna-cap.com 5/17/2018 10:33:00 PM Thor Amundson (Prefers Independent Party) 2103 Harrison Ave NW #614

OLYMPIA WA 98502 (360) 866-4103

thoraamundson@gmail.com 5/18/2018 10:35:00 AM Tim Owen (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 555

Mukilteo WA 98275 (425) 407-3848

wmtimothyowen@gmail.com 5/18/2018 11:28:00 AM John Orlinski (Prefers Republican Party) 5806A 119th Ave

Bellevue WA 98006 (425) 226-5810

johnorlinski@outlook.com 5/18/2018 1:08:00 PM George H. Kalberer (Prefers Democratic Party) 3007 RUCKER AVE #355

EVERETT WA 98201 (425) 599-6055

kalberer.seattle@gmail.com 5/18/2018 2:27:00 PM Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 11811 NE 1st Street Suite A306

Bellevue WA 98005 (206) 522-7000

susan@susanhutch.com 5/18/2018 3:50:00 PM Congress District 6 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term Derek Kilmer (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 1381

Tacoma WA 98402 (253) 572-4355

derek@derekkilmer.com 5/14/2018 11:55:00 AM Douglas Dightman (Prefers Republican Party) PO BOX 459

Shelton WA 98584 (360) 490-7170

Dightman4congress@gmail.com 5/15/2018 10:34:00 AM Tyler Myles Vega (Prefers Progressive Party) 5645 S Montgomery St.

Tacoma WA 98409 (360) 531-0224

tyler.myles.vega@gmail.com 5/18/2018 12:58:00 PM Legislative District 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term Erin Frasier (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 142

Adna WA 98522 (360) 942-8245

erin@people4erin.com 5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM Jim Walsh (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 2259

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-5758

jim@electjimwalsh.org 5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term Brian E. Blake (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 1541

Longview WA 98632 (360) 589-0123

repbrianblake@msn.com 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Joel McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 707

Cathlamet WA 98612 (360) 747-2463

wahkiakum4@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM David Parsons (Prefers Republican Party) 1213 Riverside Drive

Kelso WA 98626 (360) 751-8742

davidpurplegold@yahoo.com 5/17/2018 8:54:00 PM Legislative District 24 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term Mike Chapman (Prefers Democratic Party) 1321 S Laurel St

Port Angeles WA 98362 (360) 477-1131

chapman@olypen.com 5/14/2018 9:18:00 AM Jodi Wilke (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 944

Port Hadlock WA 98339 (360) 301-9460

jodi@electjodiwilke.com 5/15/2018 11:01:00 AM State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term Steve Tharinger (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 2050

Port Townsend WA 98368 (360) 460-3079

stharinger@gmail.com 5/14/2018 12:01:00 PM Jim McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 631

Sequim WA 98382 (360) 477-4103

Jim@McEntireForWA.org 5/15/2018 11:19:00 AM Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor Commissioner #3 Partisan Office 4-year term Vickie L. Raines (States No Party Preference) PO Box 928

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 590-4100

vickie_raines@hotmail.com 5/14/2018 2:27:00 PM Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term Dan Lindgren (Prefers Democrat Party) 705 7th Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 593-0984

danlindgren35@gmail.com 5/15/2018 3:41:00 PM Auditor Partisan Office 4-year short and full term Joe MacLean (Prefers Republican Party) 143 Remmen Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 209-3318

maclean4auditor@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:02:00 AM Chris Thomas (Prefers Democrat Party) Elect Chris Thomas P.O. Box 687

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-6879

electchristhomas@gmail.com 5/14/2018 12:32:00 PM Jasmine Dickhoff (Prefers Democratic Party) 920 Dion St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 581-9974

dickhoffforauditor@yahoo.com 5/18/2018 2:41:00 PM Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term Janice Louthan (Prefers Non Partisan Party) P O Box 862

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-3344

louthan4clerk@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:07:00 AM Kimberly R Foster (Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party) 5172 US Highway 12

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3966

kymmieinelma@gmail.com 5/18/2018 3:32:00 PM Coroner Partisan Office 4-year term Robert G. Kegel (Prefers Democratic Party) 1717 Bel Aire Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (206) 880-0677

BobK4Coroner@comcast.net 5/15/2018 3:29:00 PM Prosecutor Partisan Office 4-year term Katie Svoboda (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 784

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 500-9759

katiesvoboda@live.com 5/14/2018 9:05:00 AM Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term Richard Scott (States No Party Preference) 1602 W Anderson

Elma WA 98541 (360) 495-5132

scott.richard12@comcast.net 5/14/2018 11:28:00 AM Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term Kenneth Albert (Prefers DEMOCRAT Party) 608 w. broadway

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 280-1268

kealbert521@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:25:00 AM District Court #1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kyle L. Imler 17 gray gables

hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-0295

kyle3658@gmail.com 5/14/2018 11:39:00 AM District Court #2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tom Copland 3976 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 533-8086

copland625@comcast.net 5/16/2018 12:45:00 PM Supreme Court Statewide Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Susan Owens 6963 Littlerock RoadSW

Tumwater WA 98512 (360) 866-6052

sowens@olypen.com 5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM (Zamboni) John Scannell 543 6th St

Bremerton WA 98337 (206) 223-0030

zamboni_john@hotmail.com 5/18/2018 1:40:00 PM Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Steve Gonzalez 603 Stewart Street, #819

Seattle WA 98101 (206) 707-9239

info@justicegonzalez.com 5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM Nathan Choi 12819 SE 38th Street Unit 262

Bellevue WA 98006 (425) 691-6559

kanakavaivai@gmail.com 5/18/2018 1:13:00 PM Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Sheryl Gordon McCloud PO Box 20776

Seattle WA 98102 (425) 466-0619

justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM Stanley I Lippmann 1532 NW 195th St, Apt 5

Shoreline WA 98177 (206) 401-2044

stan.lippmann@gmail.com 5/16/2018 8:28:00 PM Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Rebecca Glasgow PO Box 804

Olympia WA 98507 (360) 359-2454

becca_glasgow@hotmail.com 5/14/2018 8:29:00 AM Grays Harbor Superior Court Grays Harbor Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term David Mistachkin PO BOX 2333

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-6617

dajudgemista@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:22:00 AM Ray Kahler PO Box 797

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 533-7860

rayk218@outlook.com 5/15/2018 9:48:00 AM PUD District Grays Harbor PUD Comm (1) Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Arie Callaghan Pob 1448 – 305 E Young

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-4975

masontruckingco@gmail.com 5/14/2018 1:18:00 PM Allen Werth PO Box 357

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 701-9715

mrallenwerth@aol.com 5/15/2018 7:29:00 PM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

2018 Pacific County Candidates Who Have Filed

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

Export To Excel 18 Offices with Candidates Filed 67 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date United States Statewide U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term Steve Hoffman (Prefers FreedomSocialist Party) 5018 Rainier Ave S

Seattle WA 98118 (206) 722-2453

votesocialism@gmail.com 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Sam Wright (Prefers The Human Rights Party) 1522 Evanston Ct NE

Olympia WA 98506 (360) 943-4424

samwright1522@comcast.net 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Mike Luke (Prefers Libertarian Party) Po Box 5836

Lynnwood WA 98046 (206) 452-3995

luke4senate@frontier.com 5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM Clint R. Tannehill (Prefers Democratic Party) 6523 California Ave SW. #47

Seattle WA 98136 (206) 588-6341

info@clinttannehill.com 5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Prefers Republican Party) 5440 Morehouse Dr Suite 4000

San Diego CA 92121 (858) 239-9007

rocky@rocky101.com 5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM Charlie R Jackson (Prefers Independent Party) 1004 Commercial Ave #812

Anacortes WA 98221 19trilliondebt@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party) 2821 107TH AVE E

EDGEWOOD WA 98372 (253) 961-4807

jn.butler1@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM Mohammad Said (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 40

Ephrata WA 98823 (509) 754-4689

drsaidusa@yahoo.com 5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM Don L. Rivers (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 22525

Seattle WA 98122 (206) 302-8213

DonLRivers@mail.com 5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM Keith Swank (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 731582

Puyallup WA 98373 (360) 872-8739

keith@keithswankforsenate.com 5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM Dave Bryant (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 7426

Bonney Lake WA 98391 (253) 987-5130

DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com 5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM Ron Higgins (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 4702

West Richland WA 99353 (509) 438-3642

info@higgins4senate.com 5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM RC Smith (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 6332

Vancouver WA 98668 smith8c0@gmail.com 5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM GoodSpaceGuy (Prefers Republican Party) 10219 Ninth Ave. So

Seattle WA 98168 (206) 601-8172

goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM Matthew D. Heines (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 551

Redmond WA 98073 (425) 444-9401

matthewheines@gmail.com 5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM Joey Gibson (Prefers Republican Party) 12001 NE 96TH AVE

VANCOUVER WA 98662 (360) 635-3081

joey.rockstone@gmail.com 5/15/2018 5:33:00 PM Dave Strider (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 8777

Tacoma WA 98419 (253) 238-1771

DAVESTRIDERFORUSSENATE@gmail.com 5/16/2018 2:47:00 PM Glen R Stockwell (Prefers Republican Party) PO BOX 255

RITZVILLE WA 99169 (509) 540-6899

StockwellStocky@aol.com 5/17/2018 9:38:00 AM Alex Tsimerman (Prefers StandupAmerica Party) PO Box 4222

Seattle WA 98104 (206) 324-6264

standup@alexforamerica.com 5/17/2018 10:14:00 AM James Robert “Jimmie” Deal (Prefers Green Party) PO Box 2276

Lynnnwood WA 98036 (425) 771-1110

james@jamesdeal.com 5/17/2018 2:41:00 PM Maria Cantwell (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 12740

Seattle WA 98111 (206) 682-7328

maria@cantwell.com 5/17/2018 5:19:00 PM Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 65764

University Place WA 98464 (253) 282-9591

Ferguson4congress@comcast.net 5/17/2018 6:27:00 PM Brad Chase (Prefers FDFR Party) PO Box 156

Vancouver WA 98666 (323) 377-5653

bradleydchase@gmail.com 5/17/2018 6:56:00 PM Art Coday (Prefers Republican Party) 17610 Woodinville Snohomish Rd #1786

WOODINVILLE WA 98072 (206) 992-6166

artcoday@gmail.com 5/17/2018 10:26:00 PM Matt Hawkins (Prefers Republican Party) 5021 S Mohawk Dr

Spokane WA 99206 (509) 990-3509

matt@hna-cap.com 5/17/2018 10:33:00 PM Thor Amundson (Prefers Independent Party) 2103 Harrison Ave NW #614

OLYMPIA WA 98502 (360) 866-4103

thoraamundson@gmail.com 5/18/2018 10:35:00 AM Tim Owen (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 555

Mukilteo WA 98275 (425) 407-3848

wmtimothyowen@gmail.com 5/18/2018 11:28:00 AM John Orlinski (Prefers Republican Party) 5806A 119th Ave

Bellevue WA 98006 (425) 226-5810

johnorlinski@outlook.com 5/18/2018 1:08:00 PM George H. Kalberer (Prefers Democratic Party) 3007 RUCKER AVE #355

EVERETT WA 98201 (425) 599-6055

kalberer.seattle@gmail.com 5/18/2018 2:27:00 PM Susan Hutchison (Prefers Republican Party) 11811 NE 1st Street Suite A306

Bellevue WA 98005 (206) 522-7000

susan@susanhutch.com 5/18/2018 3:50:00 PM Congressional Dist #3 Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term Martin Hash (Prefers Democratic Party) 10411 NE 110th Circle

Vancouver WA 98662 (360) 901-8089

Martin@Hash.com 5/14/2018 9:30:00 AM Jaime Herrera Beutler (Prefers Republican Party) PO BOX 1614

RIDGEFIELD WA 98642 (360) 597-3065

info@votejaime.com 5/14/2018 10:11:00 AM David McDevitt (Prefers Democratic Party) 1701 Broadway St, Ste 148

Vancouver WA 98663 (360) 450-7945

DAVID@MCDEVITTFORCONGRESS.COM 5/14/2018 10:20:00 AM Michael Cortney (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 820726

Vancouver WA 98682 (360) 693-1237

Mcortney2018@gmail.com 5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM Earl Bowerman (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 510

Camas WA 98607 (360) 798-3346

earl@earlbowerman.com 5/14/2018 1:47:00 PM Carolyn Long (Prefers Democratic Party) POB 821288

Vancouver WA 98682 (360) 896-7146

wyatt@electlong.com 5/14/2018 3:13:00 PM Dorothy Gasque (Prefers Democratic Party) 605 Main St #1065

Vancouver WA 98660 (360) 261-3730

info@dorothyforcongress.com 5/18/2018 1:37:00 PM Legislative District #19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term Erin Frasier (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 142

Adna WA 98522 (360) 942-8245

erin@people4erin.com 5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM Jim Walsh (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 2259

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-5758

jim@electjimwalsh.org 5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term Brian E. Blake (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 1541

Longview WA 98632 (360) 589-0123

repbrianblake@msn.com 5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM Joel McEntire (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 707

Cathlamet WA 98612 (360) 747-2463

wahkiakum4@yahoo.com 5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM David Parsons (Prefers Republican Party) 1213 Riverside Drive

Kelso WA 98626 (360) 751-8742

davidpurplegold@yahoo.com 5/17/2018 8:54:00 PM Pacific County Pacific COUNTY ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term Bruce P. Walker (States No Party Preference) 1311 Tower Ave

Raymond WA 98577 (206) 947-0882

bpwalker53@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM COUNTY AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term Joyce Kidd (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 928

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6473

sbendgirl@live.com 5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM COUNTY CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term Virginia A. Leach (Prefers Democrat Party) PO Box 888

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 942-9285

vbasil1292@gmail.com 5/14/2018 10:18:00 AM COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 Partisan Office 4-year term Michael “Hawk” Runyon (Prefers Independent Party) 818 Fir Street

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-0268

hawkrock1@comcast.net 5/14/2018 10:31:00 AM Todd P. Stephens (States No Party Preference) PO Box 1062

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-9696

countytodd@willapabay.org 5/14/2018 4:25:00 PM Pebbles Keller Williams (Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party) 1239 Crescent St.

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-8031

jwilliams@willapabay.org 5/18/2018 11:42:00 AM COUNTY SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term Robin Souvenir (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 311

Bay Center WA 98527 (360) 591-9871

souvenir4sheriff@gmail.com 5/14/2018 1:37:00 PM Scott L. Johnson (Prefers Democratic Party) PO Box 275

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 208-4208

scottj@wwest.net 5/17/2018 1:38:00 PM Sean K. Eastham (Prefers Republican Party) PO Box 74

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 484-3998

seaneastham76@yahoo.com 5/17/2018 2:57:00 PM COUNTY TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term RENEE GOODIN (Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party) PO Box 537

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 208-4180

renee_L_goodin@hotmail.com 5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term Pam Nogueira Maneman (States No Party Preference) 2085 Raymond South Bend Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 875-1707

pamforprosecutor@gmail.com 5/14/2018 12:49:00 PM Mark McClain (Prefers Independent Party) PO Box 83

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 827-0770

pacific4mark@gmail.com 5/15/2018 9:40:00 AM Eric Weston (States No Party Preference) PO Box 183

Menlo WA 98561 (360) 214-2695

ericrweston@protonmail.com 5/18/2018 1:56:00 PM Supreme Court Statewide Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Susan Owens 6963 Littlerock RoadSW

Tumwater WA 98512 (360) 866-6052

sowens@olypen.com 5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM (Zamboni) John Scannell 543 6th St

Bremerton WA 98337 (206) 223-0030

zamboni_john@hotmail.com 5/18/2018 1:40:00 PM Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Steve Gonzalez 603 Stewart Street, #819

Seattle WA 98101 (206) 707-9239

info@justicegonzalez.com 5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM Nathan Choi 12819 SE 38th Street Unit 262

Bellevue WA 98006 (425) 691-6559

kanakavaivai@gmail.com 5/18/2018 1:13:00 PM Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Sheryl Gordon McCloud PO Box 20776

Seattle WA 98102 (425) 466-0619

justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM Stanley I Lippmann 1532 NW 195th St, Apt 5

Shoreline WA 98177 (206) 401-2044

stan.lippmann@gmail.com 5/16/2018 8:28:00 PM Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Rich Melnick 712 W Evergreen Blvd

vancouver WA 98660 (360) 254-8367

rmelnick@ispllc.net 5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM Court – North District Pacific DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Elizabeth Penoyar PO Box 897

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-5321

joelpenoyar@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:58:00 AM Court – South District Pacific DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Nancy R. McAllister PO Box 805, 608 E Spruce

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 214-2097

nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com 5/15/2018 11:22:00 AM PUD District 2 Pacific PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Don Pape PO Box 533

Long Beach WA 98631 (208) 562-9206

Dpape55@gmail.com 5/14/2018 9:33:00 AM J Daniel Whealdon PO Box 761

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 244-1933

Danwhealdon@gmail.com 5/14/2018 11:46:00 AM Debbie Oakes 15202 Birch Street

LONG BEACH WA 98631 (360) 643-3364

Taplake@gmail.com 5/15/2018 9:05:00 PM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates