Filing Week ends; 2018 Election candidates set

Following the end of Filing Week in Grays Harbor and Pacific County, new candidates stepped forward and multiple offices received enough candidates to appear on the August Primary.
The Grays Harbor County Auditor’s Office will see 3 familiar faces running for the position.
Hoquiam Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff filed on Friday, joining Joe MacLean and current Auditor Chris Thomas. Dickhoff and Thomas were both in the final 3 candidates up for appointment to the position as nominated by the Grays Harbor County Democrats following the retirement of Vern Spatz.
MacLean, a Republican, had expressed interest in the position but was not chosen as a candidate to replace Spatz by the Democrats and the Commissioners chose Thomas to lead the office in the interim.
In Pacific County, all 3 men who announced they would run for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office filed. This includes current Sheriff Scott Johnson, Shoalwater Police Chief Robin Souvenir, and Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Eastham.
The Pacific County Prosecutor seat is up for a race as current Prosecutor Mark McClain is being challenged by Pam Nogueira Maneman and Eric Weston on the ballot.
A race to replace Lisa Ayers as County Commissioner now has 3 names. Michael “Hawk” Runyon and Todd Stephens were joined by Pebbles Keller Williams, and all 3 will appear on the August ballot.
David Parsons joined Joel McEntire in challenging Representative Brian Blake for his seat in the 19th Legislative District, which includes portions of both counties.
We have extended an invitation to every candidate who filed to appear on the KXRO Morning Show.
2018 Grays Harbor Candidates Who Have Filed
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|United States
|Statewide
|U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term
|Steve Hoffman
(Prefers FreedomSocialist Party)
|5018 Rainier Ave S
Seattle WA 98118
|(206) 722-2453
votesocialism@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Sam Wright
(Prefers The Human Rights Party)
|1522 Evanston Ct NE
Olympia WA 98506
|(360) 943-4424
samwright1522@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Mike Luke
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
|Po Box 5836
Lynnwood WA 98046
|(206) 452-3995
luke4senate@frontier.com
|5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM
|Clint R. Tannehill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6523 California Ave SW. #47
Seattle WA 98136
|(206) 588-6341
info@clinttannehill.com
|5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5440 Morehouse Dr Suite 4000
San Diego CA 92121
|(858) 239-9007
rocky@rocky101.com
|5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM
|Charlie R Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|1004 Commercial Ave #812
Anacortes WA 98221
|19trilliondebt@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM
|Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2821 107TH AVE E
EDGEWOOD WA 98372
|(253) 961-4807
jn.butler1@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM
|Mohammad Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 40
Ephrata WA 98823
|(509) 754-4689
drsaidusa@yahoo.com
|5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM
|Don L. Rivers
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 22525
Seattle WA 98122
|(206) 302-8213
DonLRivers@mail.com
|5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM
|Keith Swank
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 731582
Puyallup WA 98373
|(360) 872-8739
keith@keithswankforsenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM
|Dave Bryant
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 7426
Bonney Lake WA 98391
|(253) 987-5130
DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM
|Ron Higgins
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 4702
West Richland WA 99353
|(509) 438-3642
info@higgins4senate.com
|5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM
|RC Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 6332
Vancouver WA 98668
|smith8c0@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM
|GoodSpaceGuy
(Prefers Republican Party)
|10219 Ninth Ave. So
Seattle WA 98168
|(206) 601-8172
goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM
|Matthew D. Heines
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 551
Redmond WA 98073
|(425) 444-9401
matthewheines@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM
|Joey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12001 NE 96TH AVE
VANCOUVER WA 98662
|(360) 635-3081
joey.rockstone@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 5:33:00 PM
|Dave Strider
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 8777
Tacoma WA 98419
|(253) 238-1771
DAVESTRIDERFORUSSENATE@gmail.com
|5/16/2018 2:47:00 PM
|Glen R Stockwell
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO BOX 255
RITZVILLE WA 99169
|(509) 540-6899
StockwellStocky@aol.com
|5/17/2018 9:38:00 AM
|Alex Tsimerman
(Prefers StandupAmerica Party)
|PO Box 4222
Seattle WA 98104
|(206) 324-6264
standup@alexforamerica.com
|5/17/2018 10:14:00 AM
|James Robert “Jimmie” Deal
(Prefers Green Party)
|PO Box 2276
Lynnnwood WA 98036
|(425) 771-1110
james@jamesdeal.com
|5/17/2018 2:41:00 PM
|Maria Cantwell
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 12740
Seattle WA 98111
|(206) 682-7328
maria@cantwell.com
|5/17/2018 5:19:00 PM
|Jennifer Gigi Ferguson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 65764
University Place WA 98464
|(253) 282-9591
Ferguson4congress@comcast.net
|5/17/2018 6:27:00 PM
|Brad Chase
(Prefers FDFR Party)
|PO Box 156
Vancouver WA 98666
|(323) 377-5653
bradleydchase@gmail.com
|5/17/2018 6:56:00 PM
|Art Coday
(Prefers Republican Party)
|17610 Woodinville Snohomish Rd #1786
WOODINVILLE WA 98072
|(206) 992-6166
artcoday@gmail.com
|5/17/2018 10:26:00 PM
|Matt Hawkins
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5021 S Mohawk Dr
Spokane WA 99206
|(509) 990-3509
matt@hna-cap.com
|5/17/2018 10:33:00 PM
|Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2103 Harrison Ave NW #614
OLYMPIA WA 98502
|(360) 866-4103
thoraamundson@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 10:35:00 AM
|Tim Owen
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 555
Mukilteo WA 98275
|(425) 407-3848
wmtimothyowen@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 11:28:00 AM
|John Orlinski
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5806A 119th Ave
Bellevue WA 98006
|(425) 226-5810
johnorlinski@outlook.com
|5/18/2018 1:08:00 PM
|George H. Kalberer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3007 RUCKER AVE #355
EVERETT WA 98201
|(425) 599-6055
kalberer.seattle@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 2:27:00 PM
|Susan Hutchison
(Prefers Republican Party)
|11811 NE 1st Street Suite A306
Bellevue WA 98005
|(206) 522-7000
susan@susanhutch.com
|5/18/2018 3:50:00 PM
|Congress District 6
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce
|U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term
|Derek Kilmer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 1381
Tacoma WA 98402
|(253) 572-4355
derek@derekkilmer.com
|5/14/2018 11:55:00 AM
|Douglas Dightman
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO BOX 459
Shelton WA 98584
|(360) 490-7170
Dightman4congress@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 10:34:00 AM
|Tyler Myles Vega
(Prefers Progressive Party)
|5645 S Montgomery St.
Tacoma WA 98409
|(360) 531-0224
tyler.myles.vega@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 12:58:00 PM
|Legislative District 19
|Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
|State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 142
Adna WA 98522
|(360) 942-8245
erin@people4erin.com
|5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM
|Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 2259
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 532-5758
jim@electjimwalsh.org
|5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM
|State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 1541
Longview WA 98632
|(360) 589-0123
repbrianblake@msn.com
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 707
Cathlamet WA 98612
|(360) 747-2463
wahkiakum4@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM
|David Parsons
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1213 Riverside Drive
Kelso WA 98626
|(360) 751-8742
davidpurplegold@yahoo.com
|5/17/2018 8:54:00 PM
|Legislative District 24
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson
|State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Mike Chapman
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1321 S Laurel St
Port Angeles WA 98362
|(360) 477-1131
chapman@olypen.com
|5/14/2018 9:18:00 AM
|Jodi Wilke
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 944
Port Hadlock WA 98339
|(360) 301-9460
jodi@electjodiwilke.com
|5/15/2018 11:01:00 AM
|State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Steve Tharinger
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 2050
Port Townsend WA 98368
|(360) 460-3079
stharinger@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 12:01:00 PM
|Jim McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 631
Sequim WA 98382
|(360) 477-4103
Jim@McEntireForWA.org
|5/15/2018 11:19:00 AM
|Grays Harbor – ALL
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner #3 Partisan Office 4-year term
|Vickie L. Raines
(States No Party Preference)
|PO Box 928
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|(360) 590-4100
vickie_raines@hotmail.com
|5/14/2018 2:27:00 PM
|Assessor Partisan Office 4-year term
|Dan Lindgren
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|705 7th Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 593-0984
danlindgren35@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 3:41:00 PM
|Auditor Partisan Office 4-year short and full term
|Joe MacLean
(Prefers Republican Party)
|143 Remmen Rd
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 209-3318
maclean4auditor@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:02:00 AM
|Chris Thomas
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|Elect Chris Thomas P.O. Box 687
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 249-6879
electchristhomas@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 12:32:00 PM
|Jasmine Dickhoff
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|920 Dion St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 581-9974
dickhoffforauditor@yahoo.com
|5/18/2018 2:41:00 PM
|Clerk Partisan Office 4-year term
|Janice Louthan
(Prefers Non Partisan Party)
|P O Box 862
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 580-3344
louthan4clerk@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:07:00 AM
|Kimberly R Foster
(Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party)
|5172 US Highway 12
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 470-3966
kymmieinelma@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 3:32:00 PM
|Coroner Partisan Office 4-year term
|Robert G. Kegel
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1717 Bel Aire Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(206) 880-0677
BobK4Coroner@comcast.net
|5/15/2018 3:29:00 PM
|Prosecutor Partisan Office 4-year term
|Katie Svoboda
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 784
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 500-9759
katiesvoboda@live.com
|5/14/2018 9:05:00 AM
|Sheriff Partisan Office 4-year term
|Richard Scott
(States No Party Preference)
|1602 W Anderson
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 495-5132
scott.richard12@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 11:28:00 AM
|Treasurer Partisan Office 4-year term
|Kenneth Albert
(Prefers DEMOCRAT Party)
|608 w. broadway
Montesano WA 98563
|(360) 280-1268
kealbert521@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:25:00 AM
|District Court #1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Kyle L. Imler
|17 gray gables
hoquiam WA 98550
|(360) 589-0295
kyle3658@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 11:39:00 AM
|District Court #2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Tom Copland
|3976 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 533-8086
copland625@comcast.net
|5/16/2018 12:45:00 PM
|Supreme Court
|Statewide
|Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Susan Owens
|6963 Littlerock RoadSW
Tumwater WA 98512
|(360) 866-6052
sowens@olypen.com
|5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM
|(Zamboni) John Scannell
|543 6th St
Bremerton WA 98337
|(206) 223-0030
zamboni_john@hotmail.com
|5/18/2018 1:40:00 PM
|Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Steve Gonzalez
|603 Stewart Street, #819
Seattle WA 98101
|(206) 707-9239
info@justicegonzalez.com
|5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM
|Nathan Choi
|12819 SE 38th Street Unit 262
Bellevue WA 98006
|(425) 691-6559
kanakavaivai@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 1:13:00 PM
|Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|PO Box 20776
Seattle WA 98102
|(425) 466-0619
justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM
|Stanley I Lippmann
|1532 NW 195th St, Apt 5
Shoreline WA 98177
|(206) 401-2044
stan.lippmann@gmail.com
|5/16/2018 8:28:00 PM
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2
|Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston
|Judge Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Rebecca Glasgow
|PO Box 804
Olympia WA 98507
|(360) 359-2454
becca_glasgow@hotmail.com
|5/14/2018 8:29:00 AM
|Grays Harbor Superior Court
|Grays Harbor
|Judge Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|David Mistachkin
|PO BOX 2333
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 581-6617
dajudgemista@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:22:00 AM
|Ray Kahler
|PO Box 797
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 533-7860
rayk218@outlook.com
|5/15/2018 9:48:00 AM
|PUD District
|Grays Harbor
|PUD Comm (1) Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Arie Callaghan
|Pob 1448 – 305 E Young
Elma WA 98541
|(360) 482-4975
masontruckingco@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 1:18:00 PM
|Allen Werth
|PO Box 357
Oakville WA 98568
|(360) 701-9715
mrallenwerth@aol.com
|5/15/2018 7:29:00 PM
2018 Pacific County Candidates Who Have Filed
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|United States
|Statewide
|U.S. Senator Partisan Office 6-year term
|Steve Hoffman
(Prefers FreedomSocialist Party)
|5018 Rainier Ave S
Seattle WA 98118
|(206) 722-2453
votesocialism@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Sam Wright
(Prefers The Human Rights Party)
|1522 Evanston Ct NE
Olympia WA 98506
|(360) 943-4424
samwright1522@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Mike Luke
(Prefers Libertarian Party)
|Po Box 5836
Lynnwood WA 98046
|(206) 452-3995
luke4senate@frontier.com
|5/14/2018 9:19:00 AM
|Clint R. Tannehill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6523 California Ave SW. #47
Seattle WA 98136
|(206) 588-6341
info@clinttannehill.com
|5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5440 Morehouse Dr Suite 4000
San Diego CA 92121
|(858) 239-9007
rocky@rocky101.com
|5/14/2018 9:35:00 AM
|Charlie R Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|1004 Commercial Ave #812
Anacortes WA 98221
|19trilliondebt@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:52:00 AM
|Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2821 107TH AVE E
EDGEWOOD WA 98372
|(253) 961-4807
jn.butler1@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM
|Mohammad Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 40
Ephrata WA 98823
|(509) 754-4689
drsaidusa@yahoo.com
|5/14/2018 11:51:00 AM
|Don L. Rivers
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 22525
Seattle WA 98122
|(206) 302-8213
DonLRivers@mail.com
|5/14/2018 2:46:00 PM
|Keith Swank
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 731582
Puyallup WA 98373
|(360) 872-8739
keith@keithswankforsenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:31:00 PM
|Dave Bryant
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 7426
Bonney Lake WA 98391
|(253) 987-5130
DaveBryant@BryantforUSSenate.com
|5/14/2018 3:55:00 PM
|Ron Higgins
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 4702
West Richland WA 99353
|(509) 438-3642
info@higgins4senate.com
|5/14/2018 9:11:00 PM
|RC Smith
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 6332
Vancouver WA 98668
|smith8c0@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 11:15:00 AM
|GoodSpaceGuy
(Prefers Republican Party)
|10219 Ninth Ave. So
Seattle WA 98168
|(206) 601-8172
goodspaceguy42@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:37:00 PM
|Matthew D. Heines
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 551
Redmond WA 98073
|(425) 444-9401
matthewheines@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 3:35:00 PM
|Joey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12001 NE 96TH AVE
VANCOUVER WA 98662
|(360) 635-3081
joey.rockstone@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 5:33:00 PM
|Dave Strider
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 8777
Tacoma WA 98419
|(253) 238-1771
DAVESTRIDERFORUSSENATE@gmail.com
|5/16/2018 2:47:00 PM
|Glen R Stockwell
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO BOX 255
RITZVILLE WA 99169
|(509) 540-6899
StockwellStocky@aol.com
|5/17/2018 9:38:00 AM
|Alex Tsimerman
(Prefers StandupAmerica Party)
|PO Box 4222
Seattle WA 98104
|(206) 324-6264
standup@alexforamerica.com
|5/17/2018 10:14:00 AM
|James Robert “Jimmie” Deal
(Prefers Green Party)
|PO Box 2276
Lynnnwood WA 98036
|(425) 771-1110
james@jamesdeal.com
|5/17/2018 2:41:00 PM
|Maria Cantwell
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 12740
Seattle WA 98111
|(206) 682-7328
maria@cantwell.com
|5/17/2018 5:19:00 PM
|Jennifer Gigi Ferguson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 65764
University Place WA 98464
|(253) 282-9591
Ferguson4congress@comcast.net
|5/17/2018 6:27:00 PM
|Brad Chase
(Prefers FDFR Party)
|PO Box 156
Vancouver WA 98666
|(323) 377-5653
bradleydchase@gmail.com
|5/17/2018 6:56:00 PM
|Art Coday
(Prefers Republican Party)
|17610 Woodinville Snohomish Rd #1786
WOODINVILLE WA 98072
|(206) 992-6166
artcoday@gmail.com
|5/17/2018 10:26:00 PM
|Matt Hawkins
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5021 S Mohawk Dr
Spokane WA 99206
|(509) 990-3509
matt@hna-cap.com
|5/17/2018 10:33:00 PM
|Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2103 Harrison Ave NW #614
OLYMPIA WA 98502
|(360) 866-4103
thoraamundson@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 10:35:00 AM
|Tim Owen
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 555
Mukilteo WA 98275
|(425) 407-3848
wmtimothyowen@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 11:28:00 AM
|John Orlinski
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5806A 119th Ave
Bellevue WA 98006
|(425) 226-5810
johnorlinski@outlook.com
|5/18/2018 1:08:00 PM
|George H. Kalberer
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3007 RUCKER AVE #355
EVERETT WA 98201
|(425) 599-6055
kalberer.seattle@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 2:27:00 PM
|Susan Hutchison
(Prefers Republican Party)
|11811 NE 1st Street Suite A306
Bellevue WA 98005
|(206) 522-7000
susan@susanhutch.com
|5/18/2018 3:50:00 PM
|Congressional Dist #3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum
|U.S. Representative Partisan Office 2-year term
|Martin Hash
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|10411 NE 110th Circle
Vancouver WA 98662
|(360) 901-8089
Martin@Hash.com
|5/14/2018 9:30:00 AM
|Jaime Herrera Beutler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO BOX 1614
RIDGEFIELD WA 98642
|(360) 597-3065
info@votejaime.com
|5/14/2018 10:11:00 AM
|David McDevitt
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1701 Broadway St, Ste 148
Vancouver WA 98663
|(360) 450-7945
DAVID@MCDEVITTFORCONGRESS.COM
|5/14/2018 10:20:00 AM
|Michael Cortney
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 820726
Vancouver WA 98682
|(360) 693-1237
Mcortney2018@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM
|Earl Bowerman
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 510
Camas WA 98607
|(360) 798-3346
earl@earlbowerman.com
|5/14/2018 1:47:00 PM
|Carolyn Long
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|POB 821288
Vancouver WA 98682
|(360) 896-7146
wyatt@electlong.com
|5/14/2018 3:13:00 PM
|Dorothy Gasque
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|605 Main St #1065
Vancouver WA 98660
|(360) 261-3730
info@dorothyforcongress.com
|5/18/2018 1:37:00 PM
|Legislative District #19
|Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum
|State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Erin Frasier
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 142
Adna WA 98522
|(360) 942-8245
erin@people4erin.com
|5/14/2018 1:51:00 PM
|Jim Walsh
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 2259
Aberdeen WA 98520
|(360) 532-5758
jim@electjimwalsh.org
|5/15/2018 11:39:00 AM
|State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
|Brian E. Blake
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 1541
Longview WA 98632
|(360) 589-0123
repbrianblake@msn.com
|5/14/2018 8:00:00 AM
|Joel McEntire
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 707
Cathlamet WA 98612
|(360) 747-2463
wahkiakum4@yahoo.com
|5/15/2018 2:05:00 PM
|David Parsons
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1213 Riverside Drive
Kelso WA 98626
|(360) 751-8742
davidpurplegold@yahoo.com
|5/17/2018 8:54:00 PM
|Pacific County
|Pacific
|COUNTY ASSESSOR Partisan Office 4-year term
|Bruce P. Walker
(States No Party Preference)
|1311 Tower Ave
Raymond WA 98577
|(206) 947-0882
bpwalker53@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:12:00 AM
|COUNTY AUDITOR Partisan Office 4-year term
|Joyce Kidd
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 928
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 875-6473
sbendgirl@live.com
|5/14/2018 11:11:00 AM
|COUNTY CLERK Partisan Office 4-year term
|Virginia A. Leach
(Prefers Democrat Party)
|PO Box 888
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 942-9285
vbasil1292@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 10:18:00 AM
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 Partisan Office 4-year term
|Michael “Hawk” Runyon
(Prefers Independent Party)
|818 Fir Street
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-0268
hawkrock1@comcast.net
|5/14/2018 10:31:00 AM
|Todd P. Stephens
(States No Party Preference)
|PO Box 1062
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-9696
countytodd@willapabay.org
|5/14/2018 4:25:00 PM
|Pebbles Keller Williams
(Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party)
|1239 Crescent St.
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 942-8031
jwilliams@willapabay.org
|5/18/2018 11:42:00 AM
|COUNTY SHERIFF Partisan Office 4-year term
|Robin Souvenir
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 311
Bay Center WA 98527
|(360) 591-9871
souvenir4sheriff@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 1:37:00 PM
|Scott L. Johnson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|PO Box 275
Naselle WA 98638
|(360) 208-4208
scottj@wwest.net
|5/17/2018 1:38:00 PM
|Sean K. Eastham
(Prefers Republican Party)
|PO Box 74
Naselle WA 98638
|(360) 484-3998
seaneastham76@yahoo.com
|5/17/2018 2:57:00 PM
|COUNTY TREASURER Partisan Office 4-year term
|RENEE GOODIN
(Prefers DEMOCRATIC Party)
|PO Box 537
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 208-4180
renee_L_goodin@hotmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:26:00 AM
|PROSECUTING ATTORNEY Partisan Office 4-year term
|Pam Nogueira Maneman
(States No Party Preference)
|2085 Raymond South Bend Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 875-1707
pamforprosecutor@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 12:49:00 PM
|Mark McClain
(Prefers Independent Party)
|PO Box 83
Raymond WA 98577
|(360) 827-0770
pacific4mark@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 9:40:00 AM
|Eric Weston
(States No Party Preference)
|PO Box 183
Menlo WA 98561
|(360) 214-2695
ericrweston@protonmail.com
|5/18/2018 1:56:00 PM
|Supreme Court
|Statewide
|Justice Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Susan Owens
|6963 Littlerock RoadSW
Tumwater WA 98512
|(360) 866-6052
sowens@olypen.com
|5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM
|(Zamboni) John Scannell
|543 6th St
Bremerton WA 98337
|(206) 223-0030
zamboni_john@hotmail.com
|5/18/2018 1:40:00 PM
|Justice Position 8 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Steve Gonzalez
|603 Stewart Street, #819
Seattle WA 98101
|(206) 707-9239
info@justicegonzalez.com
|5/14/2018 9:12:00 AM
|Nathan Choi
|12819 SE 38th Street Unit 262
Bellevue WA 98006
|(425) 691-6559
kanakavaivai@gmail.com
|5/18/2018 1:13:00 PM
|Justice Position 9 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Sheryl Gordon McCloud
|PO Box 20776
Seattle WA 98102
|(425) 466-0619
justicesherylmccloud@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:08:00 AM
|Stanley I Lippmann
|1532 NW 195th St, Apt 5
Shoreline WA 98177
|(206) 401-2044
stan.lippmann@gmail.com
|5/16/2018 8:28:00 PM
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 3
|Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum
|Judge Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Rich Melnick
|712 W Evergreen Blvd
vancouver WA 98660
|(360) 254-8367
rmelnick@ispllc.net
|5/14/2018 9:10:00 AM
|Court – North District
|Pacific
|DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Elizabeth Penoyar
|PO Box 897
South Bend WA 98586
|(360) 875-5321
joelpenoyar@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:58:00 AM
|Court – South District
|Pacific
|DISTRICT COURT JUDGE Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|Nancy R. McAllister
|PO Box 805, 608 E Spruce
Ilwaco WA 98624
|(360) 214-2097
nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 11:22:00 AM
|PUD District 2
|Pacific
|PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #02 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|Don Pape
|PO Box 533
Long Beach WA 98631
|(208) 562-9206
Dpape55@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 9:33:00 AM
|J Daniel Whealdon
|PO Box 761
Long Beach WA 98631
|(360) 244-1933
Danwhealdon@gmail.com
|5/14/2018 11:46:00 AM
|Debbie Oakes
|15202 Birch Street
LONG BEACH WA 98631
|(360) 643-3364
Taplake@gmail.com
|5/15/2018 9:05:00 PM
