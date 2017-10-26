FEMA issues letter saying flood maps will change when the levee is built

Aberdeen and Hoquiam residents could see relief coming from flood insurance as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a Conditional Letter of Map Revision for the proposed North Shore Levee.

In a release from the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam they say that the letter is confirmation that, once the levee is built and certified, FEMA will redraw local Flood Insurance Rate Maps to reflect levee protection.

Within the limits of levee protection, areas that are currently mapped as a Special Flood Hazard Area due to coastal flooding will be removed from the 100-year coastal floodplain.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson spoke at last night’s Aberdeen City Council meeting about how this will affect the area.

Councilwoman Dee Anne Shaw said this will help many people who are paying flood insurance.

The Cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam are working in partnership to design and build the North Shore Levee to provide flood protection for low-lying parts of the cities between the Wishkah and Hoquiam Rivers north of the Chehalis River and Grays Harbor Estuary.

The next step in the process is to finalize the design of the Levee and go through the local permitting process.

Funding to continue design and permitting has been allocated by the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority for the 2017-2019 biennium and will be available once the State passes a capital budget.

The project will provide coastal flood protection to as many areas as is feasible, improve the storm drainage systems in Aberdeen and Hoquiam so that they more effectively collect and convey runoff from intense storm events, and significantly reduce the economic burden on the community caused by flooding.

The Flood Insurance Rate mapping revisions associated with the Levee will remove approximately 3,500 properties between the Wishkah and Hoquiam Rivers from the Special Flood Hazard Area and place them into a Zone X, eliminating Federal flood insurance requirements on mortgages.

For more information, please visit the following website and click on “North Shore Levee Project”: https://www.ezview.wa.gov/aberdeenfloodrelief