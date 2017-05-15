Are these your feet? The Mason County Sheriff wants to know.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying possible additional victims in a Home Intruder case where a man is charged with breaking into homes and watching residents sleep.

In their blog, the Sheriff’s Office posted photos of feet and bedding possibly related to the case, and are asking anyone if they look familiar.

On April 20, a Shelton woman and her boyfriend woke up to see a man inside their bedroom. The man fled when the woman woke up her boyfriend.

Shelton Police were called and discovered six similar incidents in Mason County within the last several months.

During the investigation, Detectives received numerous tips, including 2 victims that said they knew the intruder.

Police arrested a 22 year old man on April 27 in the Phillips Lake area outside of Shelton.

Numerous items were found inside his home that linked him to the crimes, including evidence taken from inside victim homes while they slept.

In almost all of the cases the suspect knew the victims through work or social media.

If you believe you know the subject of one of these photos, please contact Detective Liles of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 360-427-9670 ext. 327.