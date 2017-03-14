February food inspections include 2 complaints and 13 businesses cited

By KXRO News
Mar 14, 6:34 AM

13 local kitchens were cited for health violations in February.

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released the results of their February food inspection across the county.

In Aberdeen, seven restaurants were docked including Thai Smiles which received 40 Red points and 11 Blue points and AM/PM where 20 Red and 22 Blue violations were found.

Following a reported illness at Mill 109 in Seabrook, the restaurant received 25 Red and 28 Blue points against them for numerous violations.

According to documents obtained by KXRO this included only 6 out of 13 food workers showing valid Washington State Food Handler’s Cards. Additional citations were noted for “cleanliness, hygiene, and potential food contamination.”

During their investigation, the Health Department found no further illnesses reported and no need for a follow-up investigation.

In East County, a complaint filed against Bulldog Lanes saw only 10 Blue points against the new business. The complaint originated after a worker wiped her nose with bare hands before continuing preparing food. According to inspection documents, that employee had been let go by the business.

No businesses were closed due to the citations

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Made Between 2/01/2017 and 2/28/2017
Business Area Reason for Inspection Red Points Blue Points
40 ET 8 CLUB ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
A HARBOR VIEW B&B ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
ABERDEEN ARCO AM/PM ABERDEEN Routine 20 22
BLUE BOAR BURGERS ABERDEEN Routine 10 0
EL PUERTO LATINO ABERDEEN Routine 0 5
GUESTHOUSE INN AND SUITES ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
HONEY TERIYAKI ABERDEEN Routine 0 5
MCDONALD’S – WAL-MART ABERDEEN Routine 10 0
O’BRIEN’S CATERING ABERDEEN Pre-Opening 0 0
THAI SMILES ABERDEEN Routine 40 11
THE TAP ROOM ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
WHISKEY CREEK SALOON ABERDEEN Routine 0 0
YOUNGS QUICK STOP #2 ABERDEEN Routine 10 15
BEAN BAGS EAST CO Routine 0 0
GRAY GOAT BAR & GRILL EAST CO Pre-Opening 0 0
HARRY’S GROCERY EAST CO Routine 0 0
RED’S HOP “N” MARKET EAST CO Routine 0 0
CAPPY RICKS BLACK PEARL TAVERN HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
FAIRWAY GROCERY HOQUIAM Routine 10 0
GO DOG GO – HOQUIAM HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
ROSE’S TIENDA & TAQUERIA HOQUIAM Compliance 0 0
THE JITTER HOUSE HOQUIAM Routine 0 0
BEEHIVE RESTAURANT MONTESANO Routine 10 0
BULLDOG LANES MONTESANO Complaint 10 0
MONTE SQUARE MOTEL LLC MONTESANO Routine 5 5
MONTESANO QUICK STOP MONTESANO Routine 10 3
SAVORY FAIRE MONTESANO Routine 0 0
MILL 109 SEABROOK Complaint 25 28
ISLANDER WESTPORT LLC SOUTH CO Pre-Opening 0 0

 

 

 

 

