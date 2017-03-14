February food inspections include 2 complaints and 13 businesses cited

13 local kitchens were cited for health violations in February.

The Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released the results of their February food inspection across the county.

In Aberdeen, seven restaurants were docked including Thai Smiles which received 40 Red points and 11 Blue points and AM/PM where 20 Red and 22 Blue violations were found.

Following a reported illness at Mill 109 in Seabrook, the restaurant received 25 Red and 28 Blue points against them for numerous violations.

According to documents obtained by KXRO this included only 6 out of 13 food workers showing valid Washington State Food Handler’s Cards. Additional citations were noted for “cleanliness, hygiene, and potential food contamination.”

During their investigation, the Health Department found no further illnesses reported and no need for a follow-up investigation.

In East County, a complaint filed against Bulldog Lanes saw only 10 Blue points against the new business. The complaint originated after a worker wiped her nose with bare hands before continuing preparing food. According to inspection documents, that employee had been let go by the business.

No businesses were closed due to the citations