Father stabs son in Central Park

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department tells KXRO that they responded to a home on Pioneer Road in Central Park after a stabbing was reported.

A 61 year old man called to say that he had stabbed his 39 year old son after the man was inside the home and not wanted there.

The son was stabbed in his right side, and was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. Authorities say that he was taken into emergency surgery, although the wound did not appear to be life threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the father had a No Contact Order against his son, prohibiting him from being at the home, although it appeared that he had been staying at the location for a period of time.

The 61 year old father was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Domestic Violence Assault 1st degree.

Investigators are looking further into why the father used the force that he did under the circumstances and the prosecutor’s office will determine if charges against the son for violating the No Contact Order will be pursued.