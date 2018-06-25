Father and son pulled by rip current safely return to shore

A father and son got in trouble in the surf at Ocean Shores, but were brought safely to shore.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that at about 3:00pm on Friday June 22, a 12-year old boy from Port Orchard was pulled out into the surf by a rip current.

His father then went in to help him and was also caught in the current.

According to police the boy was able to make it to shore on his own, but the father was only able to get onto a submerged sand spit to stand up and could not get out of the water on his own.

Officer Iversen with the Ocean Shores Police Department was able to wade into the water and throw the man a flotation device attached to a rope.

He was then able to pull the man across the channel surrounding the sand spit, and get him to shore.

Father and son were checked out by paramedics on the beach, and released.