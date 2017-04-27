Farewell event planned for Renée Jensen on May 2

The Community is invited to attend a “farewell gathering” in honor of Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, Renée Jensen, who will be leaving the hospital group on Friday, May 5.

According to Summit Pacific, the farewell will be held at the hospital on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. in SPMC’s Kelsey Conference Room.

Jensen announced to staff on March 10 that she was leaving for a position as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for EvergreenHealth Monroe.

Board Chair, Drew Hooper said, “Renée was a gift to the District. It’s been a privilege to watch her lead this organization from the brink of closure into the nationally recognized medical center it is today,” Hooper continued, “In appreciation of all that Renee has done to improve the health of this community, we invite members of the community to join us in appreciation as we celebrate her legacy.

Chief Operations Officer Josh Martin will serve as acting CEO as the district begins their search for a permanent director.