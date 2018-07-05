Fan Zhang named as GHC Women’s Wrestling Coach

Grays Harbor College Athletic Director, Tom Sutera, announced the hiring of Fan Zhang as Head Women’s Wrestling Coach.

Born in Mongolia Autonomous Region People’s Republic of China, Fan started wrestling at 7 years old. At 15, he won his first Junior National Wrestling Championship. At 18 years old he won the Senior National Championship. Since that time he has received numerous gold medals at national events in China. In addition, he finished top three in the East Asian Wrestling Games and represented China at the World Wrestling Championships and Asia Wrestling Championships. Zhang was unbeaten at 125 lb weight class from 1995 to 2001 in China. During that period he was also awarded the Beijing Top Ten Athletes of All Sports.

“Grays Harbor College is excited about the experience and the energy that Fan brings to our program. “

As a coach in 2004 he coached wrestler Xu Wang whom went on to become an Olympic Champion. In 2006 he was named head coach of the Beijing Women’s National Wrestling Team. He developed two Women’s National Champions, and five Men’s National Champions. In 2008 he resigned as coach in P.R. of China and moved to the United States.

Since that time,Zhang has been an assistant coach at Wartburg College in Iowa. In his time there, Wartburg has won 4 NCAA Division III Championships (2008-2009, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018). Fan is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.