Family welcomes 6th baby to start the new year

According to the Family Birth Center at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, the first baby of 2018 out of the facility came in early on the 1st.

Skyler Lee Harner was born at 5:03 am on January 1st, 2018, to Kirstin Miller and Danny Harner at 7 lbs., 10 oz. and 19 ¾ inches long.

Skyler is joining two sisters and three brothers.

Dr. John Eiland delivered the first baby of 2018, and the Family Birth Center tells KXRO that they delivered over 440 babies at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in 2017.

According to the hospital, Highland Pediatrics provided the family with $150 in gift certificates.

For more information on how the Family Birth Center can assist you in welcoming your child please visit www.ghcares.org.