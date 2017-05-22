Family Birthing Center gets upgrades thanks to Aberdeen Rotary

A grant from the Aberdeen Rotary is helping Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

In a release, the hospital says that the $3,500 grant was matched by the local district, and the $7,000 was used to place a new television and glass door in the waiting room of the Family Birth Center.

They say this will place additional protection of patient healthcare information, while also providing additional resources to families in the waiting room.

More than $70 million is granted every year through Rotary International.