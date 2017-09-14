Familiar, yet bad, smells may come from Cosmopolis

Before residents ask “What’s that smell?”, Cosmo Specialty Fibers is warning the public that it may be coming.

Environmental Engineer Craig McKinney with Cosmo says that possible odors may occur during their annual maintenance work.

Cosmo Specialty Fibers will be conducting their annual maintenance outage starting on September 17th.

During the maintenance, they will inspect their wastewater treatment plant at 1201 1st St, Cosmopolis.

“There is a possibility of odors from the treatment plant while it is down for inspection. Cosmo Specialty Fibers maintains continuous air monitors in the area and the data from these monitors will be reviewed daily. “

The treatment plant will be refilled as soon as the inspection is complete.