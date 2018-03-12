Falling asleep at the wheel sends Pacific County residents to hospitals
By KXRO News
|
Mar 12, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

An accident in Pacific County injured 2 people after a driver fell asleep.

The reports that early Sunday morning, just after 3am, a vehicle rolled onto its top on Highway 101 outside Long Beach.

According to the report, a 21 year old Ocean Park man was driving his Hyundai Accent, with a 21 year old Longview woman in the passenger seat, when he fell asleep.

The car drifted onto the shoulder, entering the ditch and flipping onto its roof.

Both people inside the car were injured. The driver was taken to Ocean Beach Hospital and the passenger was airlifted to Oregon Health & Science University

The car was totaled and SR 101 was blocked for 1.5 hours as crews cleared the scene.

The driver is being cited for Negligent Driving.

