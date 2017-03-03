Fake check leads to Forgery charges

A man was arrested for forgery at a bank in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that officers were called to Timberland Bank on Broadway in Aberdeen, after a branch manager said that a man tried to come in and cash a check.

According to APD, the manager noticed that the check was written on a Washington Mutual account for a different person, and was aware that Washington Mutual had been closed in Aberdeen for some time. APD says that the manager also saw that the check was written for landscaping during a day that it had been snowing.

According to the report, as the manager was talking with fraud management, the man became irritated and impatient, leaving the bank.

The following day, officers contacted the check owner who said that he had just met the suspect earlier that week, and had not given him permission to use the checks.

Officers received a tip that the man was at a home in Aberdeen, and when they arrived the man was sleeping in the living room. When they woke him up, APD says that the removed a case from his pocket, placing it on the couch, and telling officers it contained syringes.

The man was placed under arrest and booked on Forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.