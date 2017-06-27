Fair prices remain the same in 2017, but that could change

A proposed increase to fair admission prices for children and seniors did not move forward on Monday.

Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Manager, presented a proposal to the Grays Harbor County Commissioners that would raise the admission price for children and seniors from $6 to $7 for 2017.

In the proposal, they say that the increase is necessary due to “naturally rising operational costs in several areas” which include fair entertainment, utilities, repairs/maintenance, and salaries/wages for employees.

While the request was on the agenda, when it was brought up in the meeting, it failed to move forward, lacking a motion or a second to reach the floor.

Following the meeting, the commissioners said that the reason it did not move forward was that they had a lack of information.

Commissioner Randy Ross said that he did his own research.

Bruner said in his request that the last increase to fair admissions was done in 2012. At that time, the price was increased for Exhibitor, Adult and Youth admission only.

The request on Monday would increase only Youth and Senior admission by $1.

Bruner said that the increase would keep the Grays Harbor County Fair “in line with other fairs in the state that are similar in size, operational scope and quality”.

If the rates are increased, it would not impact discounted youth admission prices on “Kids Day”, or the free admission on Sunday from 10:00am to 11:00am.

The request could return to the agenda at the commissioners next scheduled agenda on July 10.