Failor Lake Road closing Monday morning

By KXRO News
|
Apr 28, 7:34 AM

Rayonier will close the Failor Lake Road on Monday morning.

According to the company, they are planning a 1.5-2 hour closure of the road on Monday, May 1st.

The City of Hoquiam told KXRO that the closure will block traffic in the morning, and they say it will likely not be reopened until 10 am.

The company says that they will be replacing a culvert that is worn out, “so the end result will be a safer road for the public to access the lake”.

The company apologized for short notice to anyone planning to fish the lake at that time.

