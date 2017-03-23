Failor Lake to open for youth fishing derby

By KXRO News
Mar 23, 6:44 AM

Failor Lake will open for a kids-only fishing derby and another local lake will open for spring break.

The Failor Lake opener will allow boys and girls 14 and younger to participate in a fishing derby hosted by the Grays Harbor Poggie Club on April 15th from 8-11am.

After the derby Failor Lake will remain closed until the regularly scheduled lowland lake trout opener on April 29th.

Bowers Lake, also known as Vance Creek Pond #1, will open to fishing by boys and girls 14 and under, seniors 70 and older, and anglers with WDFW disability status and have a designated harvester cards from April 1st through April 9th.

Bowers Lake will re-open after the spring break opening on Saturday, April 22nd.

