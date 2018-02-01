F/V Sunnfjord sinks off of Washington Coast

Coast Guard crews on the Olympic Coast rescued five fisherman that had to abandon ship due to flooding.

On Wednesday, the 87-foot fishing boat Sunnfjord was near Cape Alava on the Washington Coast northwest of Forks.

The Coast Guard got a report Wednesday afternoon that the boat was flooding and that dewatering pumps were unable to keep up with the rising water.

Crews aboard 2 Coast Guard cutters , along with helicopter crew from Port Angeles, and motor life boat crews from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River and Coast Guard Station Neah Bay responded. Assisting them were crews from the boats Island Voyager, Equinox, and Eclipse, who were all in the region.

The fishermen reported they had taken emergency precautions, but that the captain wanted to dewater rather than abandon ship. Following that report, the Sunnfjord lost main engine as the water continued to rise.

As the crew abandoned ship, they were picked up and taken them into Coast Guard Station Neah Bay with no reported medical concerns.

The Sunnfjord sank approximately six miles offshore with approximately 800 gallons of diesel reported aboard.