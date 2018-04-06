Expect heavy winds and rain this weekend

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a High Wind Watch for Saturday from 5:00 AM through 5:00 PM.

Sustained winds along the coast are forecast to be 25-40 MPH, gusting to 60 MPH along with periods of heavy rain.

The strongest gusts occur from daybreak Saturday through early afternoon at the coast. Strongest gusts may continue though the early evening

Ocean Shores, Westport, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Pacific Beach, & Taholah are all listed as impacted areas.

Winds will begin to increase late Friday night through Saturday morning.

All areas of the county will experience windy conditions on Saturday. Sunday is also forecast to be very breezy throughout the region.

Be alert for downed tree limbs and powerlines throughout the weekend due to sustained strong winds which can cause local power outages. Use caution while driving during periods of heavy rain due to reduced visibility and ponding of water along roadways.