Expect heavy winds and rain this weekend
By KXRO News
|
Apr 6, 2018 @ 6:58 AM

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a High Wind Watch for Saturday from 5:00 AM through 5:00 PM.

Sustained winds along the coast are forecast to be 25-40 MPH, gusting to 60 MPH along with periods of heavy rain.  

The strongest gusts occur from daybreak Saturday through early afternoon at the coast. Strongest gusts may continue though the early evening

Ocean Shores, Westport, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, , & are all listed as impacted areas.

Winds will begin to increase late Friday night through Saturday morning.

All areas of the county will experience windy conditions on Saturday. Sunday is also forecast to be very breezy throughout the region.

Be alert for downed tree limbs and powerlines throughout the weekend due to sustained strong winds which can cause local power outages. Use caution while driving during periods of heavy rain due to reduced visibility and ponding of water along roadways.

RELATED CONTENT

Meeting could create 3 pt min. elk seasons locally, among other changes Fire in Elma claims house, motorhome, and vehicle Local Coast Guard Petty Officer Jacob Hylkema receives Medal for Heroism today Local schools at risk of earthquake and liquefaction 180% fee increase to visit Olympic National Park on hold Harbor Alternate Living Association doubling footprint at Port
Comments