Expect months of delays on Highway 101 delays north of Hoquiam

Road closures on Highway 101 north of Hoquiam are coming.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that beginning at 6 am on Wednesday, May 30, drivers will encounter around-the-clock single-lane closures through 11:59 p.m.Friday, June 1, as crews begin a three-mile pavement preservation project on Highway 101.

Preliminary work kicks off by removing asphalt and repairing concrete over the Bernard Creek Bridge south of Ocean Beach Road.

Following the bridge repairs, paving will resume Monday, June 4, and last through Friday, June 8, between 7am and 7pm.

Crews will reduce northbound US 101 between State Route 109 and Ocean Beach Road to a single lane of alternating traffic.

Continuing work in late June, crews will focus on paving the highway.

Starting Thursday, June 28, motorists can expect to encounter lane closures each weekday from 7am to 7pm through summer.